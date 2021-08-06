Bristol City vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

League One playoff winners Blackpool will square off against Bristol City in an EFL Championship game set to take place on Saturday afternoon.

Blackpool played a pre-season friendly against Premier League giants Manchester City recently, which ended in a 4-1 loss to Neil Critchley's side.

Luke Garbutt scored the only goal for Blackpool, whose three-game winning streak came to an end with this defeat to the Cityzens.

Meanwhile, Bristol City lost their last game against Aston Villa by a 3-0 scoreline.

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has been awarded a three-year contract and the signings of Matty James and Andy King signal the club's positive intent heading into the new season.

Bristol City vs Blackpool Head-to-Head

Bristol City hold a slight advantage over Blackpool historically, with 36 wins as opposed to the Tangerines' 32. A total of 27 matches ended with the scores level.

The two sides last met in March 2013, in a game that ended 0-0.

Bristol City form guide (pre-season friendlies): D-W-W-W-L

Blackpool form guide (pre-season friendlies): L-W-L-D-L

Bristol City vs Blackpool Team News

Bristol City

Matty James and Andy King are expected to start in midfield on Saturday, with Chris Martin the favorite to lead the line. Tomas Kalas has joined the team after representing the Czech Republic at Euro 2020.

Bristol City have a fully-fit squad ahead of the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

📽 "We've got a job to do. It's one we're looking forward to."



Neil Critchley has been speaking to Tangerine TV about the new Championship season:

⬇️https://t.co/PQRih6IiUd pic.twitter.com/H0NV3ySbX0 — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) August 5, 2021

Blackpool

New signing Daniel Grimshaw is likely to be on the bench, while Josh Bowler might be handed a start. Arsenal loanee Tyreece John-Jules will be part of the reserves.

Like Bristol City, Blackpool have not reported any injuries.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Bristol City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Nathan Baker, Tomas Kalas, Jay Dasilva; Andy King, Matty James; Andreas Weimann, Kasey Palmer, Callum O'Dowda; Chris Martin

🎥 Hear from Nigel Pearson ahead of #BRCBLA with his pre-match press conference.



Watch in full: 👉 https://t.co/lgYDNify6Q — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) August 5, 2021

Blackpool predicted XI (4-4-2): Chris Maxwell; Callum Connolly, Richard Keogh, James Husband, Luke Garbutt; Grant Ward, Reece James, Kenny Dougall, Keshi Anderson; Jerry Yates, CJ Hamilton

Bristol City vs Blackpool Prediction

Blackpool's pre-season form has been shaky, and that factor combined with Bristol City having home advantage makes Nigel Pearson's side the favorites.

The addition of King and James to the centre of the park should prove to be the difference-maker for City, as it is a major upgrade from last season's midfield pairing.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Blackpool

