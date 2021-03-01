Bristol City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bristol City are set to play host to Bournemouth at Ashton Gate on Wednesday for their latest EFL Championship fixture.

Bristol City come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Steve Cooper's Swansea City on Saturday at the Liberty Stadium. Second-half goals from Bermuda international Nahki Wells, midfielder Kasey Palmer and young striker Antoine Semenyo ensured victory for Nigel Pearson's Bristol City. Ghanaian forward Andre Ayew scored the consolation goal for Swansea City.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, beat Xisco Munoz's Watford 1-0 on Saturday at Dean Court. A second-half goal from the Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma sealed the deal for Jonathan Woodgate's Bournemouth, who had midfielder Jack Wilshere sent off late in the second-half. Young Brazilian forward Joao Pedro was sent off for Watford.

Bristol City vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head

Bristol City and Bournemouth have faced each other once before, which was last year in the EFL Championship.

Bournemouth beat Bristol City 1-0 in that game, with a second-half goal from former Club Brugge winger Arnaut Danjuma securing the win for the Cherries.

Bristol City form guide in the EFL Championship: W-W-L-L-L

Bournemouth form guide in the EFL Championship: W-L-L-W-D

Bristol City vs Bournemouth Team News

Bristol City

Bristol City have a few injury concerns to deal with. Manager Nigel Pearson will be unable to call upon the services of striker Chris Martin, centre-back Alfie Mawson, midfielder Henri Lansbury, Austria international Andreas Weimann, midfielder Tommy Rowe, defender Jay Dasilva, winger Hakeeb Adelakun and Republic of Ireland international Callum O'Dowda.

Injured: Chris Martin, Tommy Rowe, Jay Dasilva, Callum O'Dowda, Hakeeb Adelakun, Henri Lansbury, Andreas Weimann, Alfie Mawson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will be without defender Jack Stacey and Wales international David Brooks, who are both nursing injuries. Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is suspended.

Injured: David Brooks, Jack Stacey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jack Wilshere

Bristol City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley, Zak Vyner, Adrian Mariappa, Tomas Kalas, Jack Hunt, Kasey Palmer, Tyreeq Bakinson, Adam Nagy, Ryley Towler, Famara Diedhiou, Nahki Wells

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-3-3): Asmir Begovic, Adam Smith, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Steve Cook, Lloyd Kelly, Philip Billing, Ben Pearson, Jefferson Lerma, Junior Stanislas, Dominic Solanke, Arnaut Danjuma

It's been a good weekend, but the hard work continues tomorrow 👊 pic.twitter.com/TDftdWUdXP — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 28, 2021

Bristol City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Bristol City recently changed their managers, appointing the experienced Nigel Pearson after sacking Dean Holden. They are 11th in the Championship table, and have won their last two games.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are 6th in the table, one point ahead of 7th placed Barnsley who have a game in hand. The Cherries have a good squad but have been an inconsistent unit this season.

The Cherries, despite their problems, should be able to triumph in this game.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-1 Bournemouth

