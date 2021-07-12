Bristol City vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Bristol City are set to play Celtic at the BCFC Training Ground on Wednesday in a friendly game.

Bristol City last played an official fixture in May, when they lost 3-1 to Brentford in the EFL Championship. Second-half goals from star striker Ivan Toney, French forward Bryan Mbeumo and Spanish winger Sergi Canos ensured victory for Brentford. Young attacker Louis Britton scored the consolation goal for Bristol City.

Celtic, on the other hand, beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 in a recent friendly. Goals from young winger Karamoko Dembele and Swiss striker Albian Ajeti sealed the deal for Celtic. Northern Ireland international Conor Washington scored the sole goal for Charlton Athletic.

Bristol City vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Bristol City and Celtic will face each other for the first time in a friendly game.

Bristol City form guide: yet to play

Celtic form guide: yet to play

Bristol City vs Celtic Team News

Bristol City

Bristol City will be missing a few players. Centre-back Tomas Kalas was part of the Czech Republic squad for the Euros, and will not be available. Young striker Antoine Semenyo, defender Robbie Cundy and attacker Louis Britton are all nursing injuries, while there are doubts over the availability of Austria international Andreas Weimann.

Injured: Robbie Cundy, Louis Britton, Antoine Semenyo

Doubtful: Andreas Weimann

Suspended: None

Not available: Tomas Kalas

Celtic

Meanwhile, Celtic could be without French centre-back Christopher Jullien. Other than that there are no known issues and new manager Ange Postecoglou is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Christopher Jullien

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Celtic Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley, Danny Simpson, Adrian Mariappa, Nathan Baker, Jay Dasilva, Andy King, Han-Noah Massengo, Kasey Palmer, Matty James, Sam Pearson, Chris Martin

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vasilis Barkas, Anthony Ralston, Nir Bitton, Kristoffer Ajer, Greg Taylor, David Turnbull, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Karamoko Dembele, Odsonne Edouard, Albian Ajeti

Bristol City vs Celtic Prediction

Bristol City finished 19th in the EFL Championship last season, and endured poor form for much of their 2020/21 campaign. Manager Nigel Pearson, who was appointed in February this year, will be keen to ensure that they steer clear of the relegation spots next season.

Celtic, on the other hand, have a new manager at the helm in the form of Australian Ange Postecoglou. There has been a mixed reaction to the appointment, but Postecoglou is a highly experienced manager who has what it takes to succeed at the club.

Celtic have begun their pre-season well, and should be able to win here.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-2 Celtic

