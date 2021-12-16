Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The Championship returns this weekend and will see Bristol City host Huddersfield Town at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Bristol City played out a 2-2 away draw against Hull City in their last outing. Antoine Semenyo drew the Robins level in the second half after they had fallen behind early in the game.

They then went behind once more before Matty James scored an extra-time equalizer to see them pick up one point.

Bristol City currently sit 18th in the league table with 27 points. They will be looking to return to winning ways when they play on Saturday.

Huddersfield Town's poor run continued last weekend as they held on for a 1-1 draw against Coventry City.

A first-half goal from Daniel Ward saw Huddersfield Town pick up a defensive approach in an attempt to hold the lead. Their resilience was, however, broken at the death as Coventry City clinched an additional time equalizer.

Huddersfield Town sit 10th in the Championship table with 30 points. They will be looking to pick up their first win in almost a month when they face Bristol City at the weekend.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

There have been 61 meetings between Bristol City and Huddersfield Town. The hosts have won 24 of those games while the visitors have won two more. There have been 11 draws between the sides.

Bristol City won 2-1 in the last meeting between the two sides.

Bristol City Form Guide: D-W-L-W-D

Huddersfield Town Form Guide: D-D-L-L-W

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Bristol City

Alex Scott came off injured against Hull City last weekend and is expected to be absent this Saturday. Nathan Baker, Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy, Andy King and Joe Williams are all injured as well.

Injured: Nathan Baker, Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy, Joe Williams, Alex Scott, Andy King

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Huddersfield Town

The visitors will be without the services of Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Rowe and Alex Vallejo at the weekend as they are all injured.

Pipa has begun training but may not be available for the game.

Injured: Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Rowe, Alex Vallejo

Doubtful: Pipa

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Daniel Bentley; Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner; George Tanner, Han-Noah Massengo, Matty James, Callum O'Dowda; Andreas Weimann; Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin

Huddersfield Town Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lee Nicholls; Matty Pearson, Tom Lees, Levi Colwill, Harry Toffolo; Scott High, Lewis O'Brien, Sorba Thomas; Josh Koroma, Daniel Ward, Duane Holmes

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Bristol City have hit a good patch as they have lost just once in their last four games after losing five in the seven games prior.

Huddersfield Town are winless in their last four league outings and have won just one of their last seven games in the competition. The home team should have enough to win this one.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Edited by Peter P