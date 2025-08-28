Bristol City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Bristol City welcome Hull City on matchday four of the new Championship season on Saturday. The two sides are in opposite halves of the points table.

Gerhard Struber's Bristol are coming off a 2-0 loss at Fulham in midweek in the EFL Cup second round, with a George Tanner eighth-minute own goal and Raul Jimenez's 21st-minute strike downing the Robins.

Before that, Struber's side had drawn 1-1 at Derby County in the league last weekend. Scott Twine's first-half opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Carlton Morris four minutes from time as a share of the spoils ensued.

Following their second straight stalemate, the Robins are ninth in the fledgling standings, with five points from three games.

Meanwhile, Sergej Jakirovic's Hull are fresh off a 3-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Hedges put the visitors in front after 18 minutes, and there would be no looking back from there. Yuki Ohashi doubled their advantage two minutes after the break before Todd Cantwell confirmed the three points three minutes later.

Following their first league loss of the season, the Tigers are down in 15th in the standings, with four points from three games.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Bristol-Hull Championship contest at Ashton Gate:

Bristol City vs Hull City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 96 meetings across competitions, Bristol lead Hull 39-29, with their last meeting - in the Championship in March - ending 1-1 at Ashton Gate.

Hull have won just once in 14 games against Bristol - losing seven - since winning 2-1 away in the League Cup in October 2016.

Bristol have two wins - including one this season - and a loss in their last five home games across competitions.

Hull are winless in five outings on the road across competitions, losing thrice, since a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship in April.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Bristol: L-D-D-W-W; Hull: L-W-L-D-D

Bristol City vs Hull City prediction

Both sides have been slow off the blocks this season, especially in the Championship, and coming off losses in their most recent outings, albeit in different competitions.

Bristol have a head-to-head advantage, though, and have dominated the matchup recently. So, expect the trend to continue as the Robins seek to move up the points table.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Hull City

Tip-1: Bristol to win

Tip-2: Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last four meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Ten of their last 11 matchups have had at least two goals.)

