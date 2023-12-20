Bristol City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22nd 2023

Bristol City and Hull City get the ball rolling in round 23 of the EFL Championship when they go head-to-head on Friday.

Liam Rosenior’s men have lost their last four visits to the Ashton Gate Stadium and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Bristol City returned to winning ways last Saturday when they scraped a narrow 1-0 victory over Sunderland on home turf.

Prior to that, Liam Manning’s side were on a four-match winless run, losing three and picking up just one point from a possible 12 in that time.

The Robins have now won eight of their 22 Championship matches so far while losing nine and picking up five draws to collect 29 points and sit 14th in the league table.

Meanwhile, Hull City picked up successive wins for the first time since October when they edged out Cardiff City 3-0 last weekend.

This followed a 2-1 comeback victory over Middlesbrough on December 13 which saw their two-match losing run come to an end.

With 36 points from 22 matches, Rosenior’s side are currently sixth in the EFL Championship table, level on points with fifth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Bristol City vs Hull City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from the last 93 meetings between the sides, Bristol City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hull City have picked up 29 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 26 occasions.

Bristol City have won their last four home games against the Tigers, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets since a pulsating 5-5 draw in April 2018.

Hull City currently boast the division’s joint fourth-best record away from home, having picked up 17 points from their 11 away matches so far.

The Robins have won all but one of their last four home games, with a 2-1 loss to Norwich City on December 3 being the exception.

Bristol City vs Hull City Prediction

Buoyed by their victory over Sunderland, Bristol City will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to move into the top half of the table. However, Rosenior’s men have steadied their ship in recent weeks and we fancy them holding out for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Hull City

Bristol City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last six clashes between the two teams)