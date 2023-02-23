Bristol City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2023 

Bristol City and Hull City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 34 fixture on Saturday (February 25).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Sunderland last weekend. Jack Clarke gave the Black Cats the lead on the hour mark before Nahki Wells equalised for Bristol from the spot in the third minute of injury time.

Hull, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in their last outing, in a goalless draw at home against Preston North End.

Bristol City FC @BristolCity Hands up if you're joining us on Saturday! Hands up if you're joining us on Saturday! 🙋

The draws left the two sides in 15th and 13th spots respectively. Hull have 42 points to show for their efforts after 33 games, while City are one point and two places behind them in the standings.

Bristol City vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 91 previous occasions, with Bristol leading 37-29.

Their most recent meeting in August 2022 saw Hull claim a 2-1 comeback win at home.

Their last meetings have produced at least three goals.

Bristol are on an 11-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Just one of Hull's last 12 league games have produced more than one goal in the first half.

Six of Hull's last seven games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Bristol have not conceded a first-half goal in their last five league games.

Bristol form guide: D-D-W-W-W; Hull form guide: D-L-D-W-W

Bristol City vs Hull City Prediction

Bristol are in a rich vein of form that has seen them go 11 games without defeat across competitions. The Robins are unbeaten in eight league games, which has boosted their survival hopes.

The two teams are separated by just one point in the standings, and a win for Bristol will put them within touching distance of the playoff spots. Games between both sides tend to be expansive affairs, with their last meetings producing at least three goals.

Hull City @HullCity



🧵 We'll let you know some of what he has to say here...



#hcafc 🗣️ @Gregdocherty96 will be speaking to the media shortly ahead of #BRIHUL 🧵 We'll let you know some of what he has to say here... 🗣️ @Gregdocherty96 will be speaking to the media shortly ahead of #BRIHUL.🧵 We'll let you know some of what he has to say here... 👇#hcafc https://t.co/pUY2YCHU2f

The hosts should keep their fine run going with a narrow wins with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Bristol 2-1 Hull

Bristol City vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bristol to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes