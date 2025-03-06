Bristol City vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th, 2025

Bristol City lock horns with Hull City as round 36 of the Championship beckons on Saturday. The two sides are in oppositve halves of the points table.

Liam Manning's Bristol are coming off a 2-0 win at Millwall in midweek. After a goalless opening period, Zak Vyner broke the deadlock eight minutes into the second period before Harry Cormick confirmed the three points seven minutes from time.

A second straight win propelled the Robins up to seventh in the standings, with 52 points from 35 games, winning 13.

Meanwhile, Ruben Selles' Hull are fresh off a 2-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle in midweek. Following a goalless first half, Joe Gelhardt opened the scoring in the 48th minute before Abu Kamara added a second 13 minutes later to seal the win.

With the victory, the Tigers have moved up to 19th in the points table, with 36 points from as many games, winning nine.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Bristol-Hull Championship contest at Ashton Gate:

Bristol City vs Hull City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 95 meetings across competitions, Bristol lea Hull 39-29, with their last clash being a 1-1 Championship draw at Hull in August.

Hull have won just once in 13 games in the fixture, losing seven.

Bristol have won three of their last five home games across competitions, losing two.

Hull have four wins in their last six away outings - all in the Championship - losing two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Bristol: W-W-D-W-L; Hull: W-L-W-D-L

Bristol City vs Hull City prediction

The two sides have had contrasting campaigns. While Bristol are within touching distance of a promotion play-off place, Hull are struggling to pull clear of the relegation zone.

In terms of head-to-head, Bristol have a clear advantage, especially in recent meetings. The Robins are also in better form coming into the game than Hull, who have won just once in their last 26 league visits to Bristol, losing 19.

Expect the trend to continue despite Hull's recent renaissance on the road as Bristol seek a return to the top flight.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Hull City

Bristol City vs Hull City betting tips

Tip-1: Bristol to win

Tip-2: Bristol to keep a clean sheet: No (They have kept just two clean sheets in their last 10 games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Nine of their last 10 meetings across competitions have had at least two goals.)

