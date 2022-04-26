Bristol City vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bristol City will host Hull City in the penultimate round of EFL Championship action on Saturday.

Both clubs have guaranteed Championship safety in recent weeks, which inevitably makes the fixture rather pointless in the overall context of the league. If either of the two clubs manage to win their remaining two games, they will at best swap their positions in the overall standings.

Bristol City vs Hull City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 88 occasions in the past and Bristol City have a superior record with 36 wins to their name. Hull City have been victorious in 28 matches while 24 games in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

The last time they faced each other was back in December when the spoils were shared in a 2-2 stalemate.

The recent record favors the visitors, who have had quite a memorable month which has seen them steer clear of any relegation conflict.

Bristol City form guide: W-D-L-D-L

Hull City form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Bristol City vs Hull City Team News

Bristol City

The Robins have a number of players sidelined due to fitness issues. Nathan Baker (head), Tommy Conway (ankle), Robbie Cundy (knee) and Joe Williams (hamstring) are all unavailable. Andy King is a doubt for the game.

Injuries: Nathan Baker, Tommy Conway, Robbie Cundy, Joe Williams

Doubtful: Andy King

Suspension: None

Hull City

Brandon Fleming (leg), Alfie Jones (hamstring) and Lewie Coyle (ankle) are all unavailable due to injuries. Josh Emmanuel is still sidelined with an illness.

Injuries: Brandon Fleming, Alfie Jones, Lewie Coyle

Illness: Josh Emmanuel

Suspension: None

Bristol City vs Hull City Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley (GK); Cameron Pring, Robert Atkinson, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner; Han-Noah Massengo, Tyreeq Bakinson; Callum O'Dowda, Andreas Weimann, Nahki Wells; Chris Martin

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nathan Baxter (GK); Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Kean Lewis-Potter; George Honeyman, Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis

Bristol City vs Hull City Prediction

There is not much to look forward to for either of these clubs in this tie.

They will both be satisfied that they managed to get the right results in recent weeks to steer clear of any relegation worries.

Neither of the clubs have had a great season and will look to finish on a high.

Nonetheless, we predict that these sides will produce their second stalemate of the season.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-2 Hull City

