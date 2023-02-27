Bristol City vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28th 2023

Bristol City will entertain Manchester City at Ashton Gate in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday.

The hosts overcame Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion in their previous round of fixtures. Sam Bell and Alex Scott were on the scoresheet in their 3-0 win in the fourth round over West Brom.

They have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2023 across all competitions and returned to winning ways in the EFL Championship after a couple of draws with a 1-0 home win over Hull City.

Manchester City faced tough competition in their previous rounds, first defeating Chelsea 4-0 at home in the third round, with Riyad Mahrez bagging a brace. They also defeated Arsenal 1-0 in the fourth round, with Nathan Ake's 64th-minute strike proving to be the difference maker.

Bristol City vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 25 times in all competitions and this will be their first meeting in the FA Cup. Interestingly, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings and currently enjoy a 10-9 lead in wins while six games have ended in draws.

Though the hosts have been the better side in their games against the visitors, their last win against their northern rivals came at home in 1979.

Bristol have suffered defeats in their last four meetings against the visitors and suffered a 5-3 defeat on aggregate in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup in the 2017-18 season.

The last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals per game.

Manchester City have won their last 12 meetings in the FA Cup against teams from the lower tiers of English football, outscoring their opponents 42-8 in these games.

The hosts have been eliminated from 13 of their 14 appearances in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The visitors have won their last 10 away games in the FA Cup, which is the longest winning run in away games in the history of the competition.

Bristol City vs Manchester City Prediction

The Robins have enjoyed an unbeaten run this year, winning six of their 11 games thus far. They have also scored in each of their 11 games this year and are likely to find the back of the net again. They have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four games and are likely to endure another low-scoring outing.

Manchester City @ManCity



His 27th PL goal, the most in a single campaign by any City player @ErlingHaaland breaking records!His 27th PL goal, the most in a single campaign by any City player .@ErlingHaaland breaking records! 🙌His 27th PL goal, the most in a single campaign by any City player ✨ https://t.co/mCwqnItnz4

The visitors are yet to concede a goal in the FA Cup thus far and will be looking to maintain their perfect record. Pep Guardiola's men have the advantage in terms of squad quality and considering their recent record against the hosts, they should face no problems in recording a win.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Manchester City

Bristol City vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Nahki Wells to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes