Bristol City vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns this weekend and will see Bristol City host Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

Bristol City have been rather inconsistent of late with a loss in every other league game over the last two months. They were beaten 3-1 by Swansea City in their last game, despite being a goal up at the break. They were thoroughly outplayed in the second half as they failed to manage a shot on target.

The home team sit 17th in the league table with 37 points from 32 games. They will be hoping to begin stringing together a consistent run of results as they look to move up the table.

Middlesbrough continued their impressive showing under Chris Wilder with a 4-1 win over Derby County last time out, marking their 10th victory in 15 games under the English manager.

Boro now sit in the promotion playoff spots in sixth place with 49 points. They will be looking to continue their strong run when they play this weekend as they chase a return to the top-flight.

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 85th meeting between Bristol City and Middlesbrough. The hosts have won 27 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 35 times. There have been 22 draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Middlesbrough won 2-1.

Bristol City Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Middlesbrough Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Team News

Bristol City

Manager Nigel Pearson has a couple of selection concerns ahead of Saturday's game. Goalkeeper Max O'Leary came off injured against Swansea City and will join Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson and Andy King on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Max O'Leary, Nathan Baker, Mathew James, George Tanner, Robert Atkinson, Andy King

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Middlesbrough

Marc Bola is yet to feature for Middlesbrough this year due to injuries and will sit out Saturday's game as a result.

Injured: Marc Bola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Daniel Bentley (GK); Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas, Timm Klose; Jay Dasilva, Han-Noah Massengo, Alex Scott, Cameron Pring; Andreas Weimann; Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Lumley (GK); Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair; Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks, Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Neil Taylor; Folarin Balogun, Aaron Connolly

Bristol City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Bristol City have just one win in their last five games and three in their last 12. They have conceded 58 league goals this season, the second-most in the division.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, are on a four-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last 13 games across all competitions. The visitors should have more than enough to win on Saturday.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-3 Middlesbrough

