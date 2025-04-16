Bristol City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18th 2025

Bristol City will invite Sunderland to Ashton Gate in an exciting EFL Championship match on Friday. Though both teams are separated by just one place in the standings, the fourth-placed visitors have a 12-point lead over Bristol.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league outings and saw their winning streak end after two games last week, as they were held to a 1-1 away draw at Queens Park Rangers. George Earthy pulled Bristol level in the 30th minute, just nine minutes after QPR took the lead.

The Black Cats are winless in their last two games and failed to score for the second consecutive match last week as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Swansea City. They have qualified for the promotion playoffs, and with just four games left to play, they are unlikely to secure direct promotion to the Premier League.

Bristol City vs Sunderland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 51 times in all competitions since 1899. The hosts have a narrow 18-16 lead in wins, and 17 games have ended in draws.

The visitors have won just one of their seven Championship meetings against Bristol, with that triumph coming away from home in 2022.

The last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts keeping two clean sheets. They played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in December.

Bristol City are unbeaten in their last six home games, recording five wins.

Sunderland have failed to score in three of their last five league games. Interestingly, they have won their other two games while keeping clean sheets.

The visitors have outscored Bristol 57-54 in 42 league games thus far.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Bristol City vs Sunderland Prediction

The Robins are unbeaten in their last three games, recording two wins. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last six home games and have scored two goals apiece in five games during that period. Interestingly, they have conceded one goal each in their last five home games.

Mark Sykes was injured in the warm-up before the QPR match and is a major doubt for the match. Scott Twine made an appearance from the bench in that match and is expected to start from the bench again. Max O'Leary played the full 90 minutes despite suffering from an ankle injury before the match against QPR and faces a late fitness test.

Sunderland have failed to score in their last two games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here. Notably, they have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games.

Aji Alese is closing in on a return to full fitness, but is not yet an option for this match. Romaine Mundle was injured earlier this month and is a key absentee. Jobe Bellingham was rested against Swansea and will likely start from the bench here.

Three of the last four meetings between them have ended in draws, and considering their current form, another low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Sunderland

Bristol City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

