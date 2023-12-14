Bristol City vs Sunderland Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16th 2023

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bristol City and Sunderland go head-to-head at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

While the Robins have failed to win their last four matches, Mike Dodds’s men head into the weekend looking to pick up a third win on the spin.

Bristol City failed to find their feet on Tuesday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Liam Manning’s side have now failed to win their last four league matches, picking up just one point from a possible 12 since November’s 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough.

Bristol City are currently 15th in the EFL Championship standings, level on 26 points with Coventry City and Birmingham City.

Sunderland, meanwhile, picked up successive wins for the first time since October as they scraped a 1-0 victory over Leeds United on Tuesday.

This followed a 2-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion on December 9 which saw their three-match winless run come to an end.

With 33 points from 21 matches, Sunderland are currently sixth in the league standings, level on points with seventh-placed Hull City just outside the playoffs places.

Bristol City vs Sunderland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 17 wins from the last 48 meetings between the sides, Bristol City holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Sunderland have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in eight of their last nine games against Bristol City — claiming three wins and five draws — with a 2-1 loss in October 2017 being the exception.

Manning’s men have lost three of their last four matches, with a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town on December 9 being the exception.

Sunderland are without a win in five consecutive away matches, losing three and claiming two draws since a 3-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesdays on September 29.

Bristol City vs Sunderland Prediction

While Bristol City will be looking to find their feet, they are in for another tough 90 minutes against a spirited Sunderland side.

The Black Cats grabbed three huge points against Leeds United in midweek and we predict they will pick up where they left off and come away with the desired results on Saturday.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Sunderland

Bristol City vs Sunderland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Sunderland to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Bristol City’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in five of the visitors’ last six games)