Bristol City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

Round 31 of the EFL Championship comes to an end on Sunday as Bristol City play host to Swansea City at the Ashton Gate Stadium. The Swans head into the weekend without a win in their seven outings since the turn of the year and will be looking to end this dire run.

Bristol City failed to move into the playoff places last Saturday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.

This followed a 2-1 home victory over Blackburn Rovers on January 25, a result which saw their three-game winless run in all competitions come to an end.

Bristol City have picked up 10 wins and 12 draws from their 30 Championship matches this season to collect 42 points and sit 10th in the table, three points adrift of the final playoff spot.

Swansea City, on the other hand, failed to stop the rot last weekend as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Coventry City at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Luke Williams’ men have lost five straight matches across all competitions, including a 3-0 defeat against Southampton in the FA Cup third round on January 12.

This slump in form has seen Swansea plunge into 17th place in the league table with 34 points from their 30 games, just seven points above the relegation zone.

Bristol City vs Swansea City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 80 meetings between the sides, Bristol City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Swansea City have picked up 24 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 24 occasions.

Bristol City are on a run of four consecutive home wins in the league and are unbeaten in their last six matches on home turf, claiming 16 points from a possible 18 since losing back-to-back games against Sheffield United and Burnley in November.

The Swans have lost their last five away matches across all competitions, conceding 17 goals and scoring twice since December’s 2-1 victory at Plymouth.

Bristol City vs Swansea City Prediction

Bristol City will be excited to take on a Swansea City side who have struggled to get going since the turn of the year.

The Robins have been rock-solid at home of late and we are tipping them to secure a fifth consecutive league victory at the Ashton Gate Stadium this weekend.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Swansea City

Bristol City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bristol City to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of their last eight clashes)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the two teams)

