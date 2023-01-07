Bristol City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023 

Bristol City will host Swansea City at Ashton Gate on Sunday (January 8) in the third round of the FA Cup.

The hosts have had a largely poor campaign after a fairly decent start to their season. Bristol played out a 1-1 draw at Coventry City in their last game. Antoine Semenyo scored the equaliser midway through the first half to help snap a 17-game goal drought for the Robins.

Bristol were knocked out at this stage of the FA Cup last season with a 1-0 defeat to Fulham and will hope for better luck this time.

Swansea, meanwhile,have also had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of securing a playoff spot.

After closing out 2022 on a high with a 4-0 trouncing of Watford, the Swans lost 2-1 to league leaders Burnley in their first game of the new year. They conceded two stunning strikes in the opening 25 minutes before Oliver Cooper reduced the deficit.

Bristol City vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 75th meeting between Bristol and Swansea. The hosts have won 29 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 23.

There have been 22 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last six games in the fixture.

The Robins have scored 32 league goals this season, the second-highest of all the teams in the bottom half of the Championship.

Only three of the Swans' nine league wins this season have come on the road.

Swansea have kept six clean sheets in the Championship this season, the third-fewest in the English second tier.

Bristol City vs Swansea City Prediction

Bristol are on a four-game winless run and have won just one of their last 11 games across competitions. They have lost five of their last seven home games and could struggle here.

Swansea, meanwhile, have now lost three of their last five games and have won just one of their last ten competitive outings. They have struggled on the road recently and could see this Cup tie decided by a replay.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City

Bristol City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last ten games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five matchups.)

