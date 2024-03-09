Bristol City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bristol City and Swansea City go head-to-head at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Sunday.

Liam Manning’s men have failed to win their last five home games against the Swans and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Bristol City failed to stop the rot last Tuesday as they suffered a narrow 3-2 defeat against Ipswich Town at the Portman Road Stadium.

Manning’s side have lost four games on the spin, conceding seven goals and scoring three since a 3-1 victory over Southampton on February 13.

While Bristol City will be looking to find their feet this weekend, they have struggled to get going at home this year, claiming just one win in six games at the Ashton Gate Stadium so far.

Swansea City, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by Watford when the sides squared off at Vicarage Road in midweek.

Prior to that, the Swans were on a two-match winning run, securing back-to-back victories over Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

With 43 points from 36 matches, Swansea are currently 15th in the Championship table, one point and one place below Sunday’s hosts.

Bristol City vs Swansea City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 31 wins from the last 78 meetings between the sides, Bristol City hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Swansea City have picked up 24 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

The Swans are unbeaten in their last five visits to the Ashton Gate Stadium, claiming one win and four draws since a 2-0 loss in February 2019.

Bristol City have won just one of their last six home matches while losing four and picking up one draw since the start of the year.

Swansea are unbeaten in five of their last six Championship away matches, claiming two wins and three draws since late December.

Bristol City vs Swansea City Prediction

With just one point separating Bristol City and Swansea, we anticipate a cagey affair on Sunday. That said, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Swansea City

Bristol City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last six encounters)