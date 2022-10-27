Bristol City vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022

Bristol City and Swansea City will go head-to-head at the Ashton Gate Stadium in Round 18 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 29).

The Swans head into the weekend on a run of six wins from their last seven games and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Bristol were denied their first consecutive wins since September, as they fell to a 2-0 loss at Reading on Saturday. They now return home, where they're on a run of one win from their last four games, losing twice and drawing once.

With 21 points from 17 games, Bristol are 13th in the Championship but could rise as high as tenth with all three points this weekend.

Meanwhile, Swansea continued to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the standings with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff City in their last outing. They have now won their last two games, claiming six wins from their last seven since September.

Swansea are fourth in the standings, claiming 27 points from 16 games.

Bristol City vs Swansea City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from their last 73 meetings, Bristol boast a superior record in this fixture.

Swansea have picked up 23 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 21 occasions.

The Robins have failed to win their last three home games against Swansea, losing once and drawing twice since a 2-0 win in February 2019.

Bristol head into the weekend winless in three of their last four home games, losing twice and claiming one draw since August.

Swansea have won six of their last seven league games, with a 4-0 loss against Burnley on October 15 being the exception.

Bristol City vs Swansea City Prediction

Swansea head into the weekend in superb form, winning six of their last seven games since September. The Swans completed an impressive league double over Bristol City last season and we are backing them to pick up where they dropped off by claiming yet another victory.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Swansea City

Bristol City vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Swansea City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Swansea's last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams.)

