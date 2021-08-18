Bristol City vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bristol City play host to Swansea City at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Friday in round four of the EFL Championship.

The hosts claimed a 3-2 victory over Reading last time out, while the visitors suffered a 3-1 defeat against Stoke City.

Bristol City picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday when they beat Reading 3-2 away from home.

In an action-packed contest at the Madejski Stadium, Andreas Weimann put on a clinic as he scored in either half to deny the hosts a second consecutive victory.

Prior to that, Nigel Pearson’s men picked up two draws and one defeat from their opening two games across all competitions.

They also suffered an early exit from the EFL Cup following a disappointing defeat to League Two side Forest Green Rovers on penalties.

Meanwhile, Swansea City’s struggle in the Championship continued last time out when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Stoke City.

The Potters raced to a commanding three-goal lead through Nick Powell, Sam Clucas and Leo Ostigard, before Joel Piroe pulled one back for the Swans in the 73rd minute.

Russell Martin’s side have now picked up one draw and lost two of their three opening games in the league.

However, they secured their place in the second round of the EFL Cup courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Reading last Tuesday.

Swansea are currently 21st in the Championship table, three points and nine places below Friday’s hosts.

Bristol City vs Swansea City Head-To-Head

Bristol City head into Friday’s game as the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from their previous 19 encounters. Swansea have picked up four wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

Bristol City Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-W

Swansea City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-L

Bristol City vs Swansea City Team News

Bristol City

Bristol City will be without the services of Antoine Semenyo, Joe Williams, Callum O'Dowda and Robbie Cundy, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Antoine Semenyo, Joe Williams, Callum O'Dowda, Robbie Cundy

Suspended: None

Swansea City

Head coach Russell Martin will be unable to call upon the services of Korey Smith, Liam Walsh, Connor Roberts and Ben Hamer, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Korey Smith, Liam Walsh, Connor Roberts, Ben Hamer

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Bentley; Zak Vyner, Robert Atkinson, Nathan Baker, Jay Dasilva; Andy King, Matthew James; Kasey Palmer, Alex Scott, Andreas Weimann; Chris Martin

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Steven Benda, Ben Cabango, Ryan Bennett, Joel Latibeaudiere, Kyle Naughton, Jamie Paterson, Matt Grimes, Jake Bidwell, Yan Dhanda, Liam Cullen, Jamal Lowe

Bristol City vs Swansea City Prediction

Despite their struggles, Bristol City and Swansea City are in fine goalscoring form and we expect another goal-laden contest.

However, we anticipate Swansea City will see off the Robins to pick up their first win of the season.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-3 Swansea City

