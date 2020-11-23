Bristol City vs Watford prediction, preview, team news and more | Championship 2020-21

Bristol City are set to play hosts to Watford at Ashton Gate on Wednesday in their next EFL Championship fixture.

Bristol City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Derby County on Saturday at Ashton Gate.

A second-half goal from Senegalese striker Famara Diedhiou was enough to ensure victory for Dean Holden's men over a Derby County side which is looking for a new manager after sacking Phillip Cocu.

Watford, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday at Loftus Road. An early goal from young defender Ben Wilmot for Watford was cancelled out by a goal from talented midfielder Ilias Chair in the second half for QPR.

Bristol City vs Watford Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Bristol City have won five games, lost five and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in the third round of the FA Cup, with Watford beating Bristol City 3-0. Goals from Peru international Andre Carrillo, striker Troy Deeney and French midfielder Etienne Capoue sealed the win for Watford.

Bristol City form guide in the Championship: L-L-W-W-W

Watford form guide in the Championship: D-L-W-W-D

Bristol City vs Watford Team News

Bristol City have a few injury issues to deal with. Manager Dean Holden will be unable to call upon the services of Austria international Andreas Weimann, defender Steven Sessegnon, midfielders Liam Walsh and Joe Williams, and centre-backs Nathan Baker and Alfie Mawson.

Injured: Andreas Weimann, Steven Sessegnon, Liam Walsh, Joe Williams, Nathan Baker, Alfie Mawson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Watford will be without young midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru and Nigeria international Isaac Success, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Tom Dele-Bashiru, Isaac Success

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Watford Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bentley, Jack Hunt, Zak Vyner, Tomas Kalas, Jay Dasilva, Jamie Paterson, Adam Nagy, Callum O'Dowda, Antoine Semenyo, Chris Martin, Nahki Wells

Watford Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ben Foster, Ben Wilmot, William Troost-Ekong, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Etienne Capoue, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ken Sema, Joao Pedro, Andre Gray

Bristol City vs Watford Prediction

Bristol City lie third in the league table, and have won their last three league games. Czech Republic international and former Chelsea centre-back Tomas Kalas is a crucial figure at the back, while players like Nahki Wells and Chris Martin look likely to lead the line again.

Watford, on the other hand, sold stars like Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gerard Deulofeu in the summer, but have managed to hold on to Ismaila Sarr, who was linked with Liverpool and Manchester United.

Andre Gray has been preferred to Deeney upfront, and they have some good midfielders in the form of Nathaniel Chalobah and Etienne Capoue.

Watford are a point behind Bristol City, and a close encounter is expected. A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Watford

