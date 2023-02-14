Bristol City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2023

Bristol City will host Wigan Athletic at Ashton Gate on Wednesday in another round of Championship football.

The home side endured a difficult finish to 2022 but have begun the new year in good form, steadily picking up points and climbing up the table. They beat Norwich City 1-0 in their last game, with Mark Sykes scoring the sole goal of the match midway through the first half to record his fourth league goal in as many games.

Bristol sit 13th in the league table with 39 points from 30 games. They will look to continue their good run of form when they play on Wednesday.

Wigan, meanwhile, have struggled to adapt to the demands of Championship football and now find themselves in the drop zone. However, they returned to winning ways last weekend with a narrow 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town, with Jack Whatmough scoring a late winner to open his account for the season.

The visitors sit 22nd in the table, with just 29 points picked up so far and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

Bristol City vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Bristol and Wigan. The hosts have won 13 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won just six times.

There have been 10 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Six of the Robins' 10 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Wigan have lost 15 league games this season. Only five of those games have come away from home.

The Latics have the worst defensive record in the English second-tier this season, with a goal concession tally of 49.

Bristol City vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Bristol are on a three-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last nine games across all competitions. They have picked up three wins and two draws in their last five home games and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Wigan's latest result ended a 10-game winless run and they will be determined to build on that. They are, however, winless in their last 10 away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-0 Wigan Athletic

Bristol City vs Wigan Athletic Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bristol

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last four matches)

