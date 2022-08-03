Brondby vs Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League qualifiers 2022–23

Brondby will welcome Basel to the Brondby Stadion in the first leg of third-round qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts recorded a 5-1 win on aggregate over Pogon Szczecin in their previous round of fixtures. After the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, Brondby secured a 4-0 win in the home leg, with Simon Hedlund bagging a first-half brace.

Basel eased past Crusaders in their second-round qualifiers. A 2-0 win at home in the first leg played an important role in that game as the second leg ended in a 1-1 draw.

The home team qualified for the Europa League last season while Basel made it to the round of 16 fixtures in the Conference League last season.

Brondby vs Basel Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides, though Brondby and Basel have both faced Swiss and Danish opponents in the past.

Basel are without a win in their three games against Danish opponents, while Brondby's four games against Swiss teams have ended in three wins and a loss.

Brondby form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Basel form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-W

Brondby vs Basel Team News

Brondby

Kevin Mensah and Carl Björk are long-term absentees alongside captain Andreas Maxsø and will not feature here.

Injured: Kevin Mensah, Carl Björk, Andreas Maxsø.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Basel

New signing Kasim Adams has not been registered for the competition and will play no part here. Jean-Kévin Augustin and Kaly Sène are long-term absentees with their respective injuries.

Noah Katterbach and Anton Kade returned to the bench in the previous game, but the involvement of Hugo Vogel and Emmanuel Essiam remains doubtful.

Injured: Jean-Kévin Augustin, Kaly Sène.

Doubtful: Hugo Vogel, Emmanuel Essiam.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Kasim Adams.

Brondby vs Basel Predicted XIs

Brondby (3-4-1-2): Mads Hermansen (GK); Sebastian Sebulonsen, Henrik Heggheim, Kevin Tshiembe; Josip Radosevic; Peter Bjur, Anis Ben Slimane, Morten Frendrup, Christian Cappis; Simon Hedlund, Marko Divkovic

Basel (4-4-2): Marwin Hitz (GK); Arnau Comas, Andy Pelmard, Sergio López, Andrea Padula; Fabian Frei, Wouter Burger, Darian Males; Ádám Szalai, Dan Ndoye, Sayfallah Ltaief

Brondby vs Basel Prediction

Brondby scored four goals in their previous home game and are favorites at home. They suffered a 2-0 defeat on Sunday in their league outing while Basel have had a week's rest ahead of the game.

There are some notable absentees for the visitors, which will impact their performance in this game. Given the home advantage for the Danish side, they should be able to record a narrow win here.

Prediction: Brondby 2-1 Basel

