Brondby vs Olympique Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Olympique Lyon take on Brondby in their Europa League group stage fixture on Thursday at Brøndby Stadion.

Lyon have a 100% record in the competition, the only team to maintain a winning record after four games, while Brondby are winless in their four outings.

Lyon are already assured of a place in the round of 16. Meanwhile, Brondby's hopes of making it into the playoffs for the knockout round or a place in the Europa Conference League rest on the outcome of the game between Rangers and Sparta Prague.

While this game is a mere formality for the Ligue 1 side, they have not fared well in their league games and a win here would go a long way in helping them retain some form in the league as well.

Brondby vs Olympique Lyon Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between the two sides across all competitions, though all games have come in UEFA competitions. They faced off in the erstwhile UEFA Cup in the 1997-98 campaign, with Lyon emerging victorious in both the legs of the first-round fixture.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, a 3-0 win for Lyon at Parc Olympique Lyonnais ensured a 100% record for the French side over their Danish rivals.

Brondby form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Olympique Lyon form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-W

Brondby vs Olympique Lyon Team News

Brondby

The home side will have to make do without the services of Mads Hermansen, Anton Skipper and Rasmus Wikstrom on account of injuries.

Injuries: Mads Hermansen, Anton Skipper, Rasmus Wikstrom

Suspension: None

Olympique Lyon

Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, Sinaly Diomandé, and Léo Dubois have been left out of the 22-man squad on account of injuries. Jerome Boateng has been rested for the game while Moussa Dembele has resumed training and returned to the squad for the game.

He could make his first appearance since September. Hugo Vogel has trained with the team and can make his senior team debut here. Lenny Pintor has not played a game this campaign and is not expected to start against Brondby.

Injuries: Jeff Reine-Adélaïde, Sinaly Diomandé, Léo Dubois, Lenny Pintor

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Jerome Boateng

Brondby vs Olympique Lyon Predicted XI

Brondby Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Thomas Mikkelsen; Jens Martin Gammelby, Kevin Tshiembe, Andreas Maxso; Josip Radosevic; Kevin Mensah, Andreas Bruus, Morten Frendrup, Christian Cappis; Simon Hedlund, Marko Divkovic

Olympique Lyon predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Castello Lukeba, Damien Da Silva, Jason Denayer, Emerson Palmieri; Maxence Caqueret, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Xherdan Shaqiri, Houssem Aouar, Karl Toko Ekambi

Brondby vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

Lyon's game against Marseille was abandoned as Dimitri Payet was hit in the head with a water bottle, so they should be better-rested than the hosts here.

Drengene fra Vestegnen have scored just one goal in the competition and are expected to struggle against Les Gones. A clean sheet and routine win for Lyon is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Brondby 0-2 Olympique Lyon

