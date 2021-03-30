Buffon could leave Juventus for the second time - Reports

According to Tuttosport, Gianluigi Buffon may not extend his contract at Juventus and could once again be on the move out of Turin in search of more playing time as he approaches the end of his career.

The 43-year-old has established himself as a true veteran of the game and a football great in every aspect, with over two decades spent between the sticks.

Buffon surprised a few in 2018 when he left Juventus for the French capital after 17 years with the Old Lady. The Italian spent one season at PSG before returning to Juventus in 2019.

He has, however, had to serve as a backup to first-choice goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, appearing just 14 times in Serie A since his return two years ago.

Gianluigi Buffon's career is at a crossroads, and he has a decision to make in the summer



Buffon is therefore now considering his future in Italy with his contract at Juventus set to expire in the summer. The Italian is now assessing his options ahead of the 2021/2022 season and could leave Juventus to join another top club in Europe to seek a starting position.

While Buffon holds no ill feelings towards Juventus and the other goalkeepers playing more in the side, the veteran still has the desire and ability to perform as a regular for a top side.

Whilst other reports have suggested that Buffon might retire if he does not find a top team to join after leaving Juventus, that does not seem to be the case as he believes the time is not yet right to hang up his gloves.

Buffon to decide on future with Juventus at the end of the season

A meeting is expected to be held between Juventus and Buffon at the end of the season where both parties will sit and assess every possibility.

A contract extension at Juventus is not off the cards for Buffon as potential options abroad are extremely limited for the former Italy goalkeeper. So far only Porto has been mentioned as a destination for Buffon, but any concrete decision will be held off until the end of the season.

Buffon joined Juventus in 2001 after seven years at Parma and went on to make a name for himself as one of the greatest goalkeepers to ever play the game.

Buffon broke countless records at Juventus and won numerous trophies both individually and collectively before surprisingly opting for a move to PSG in 2018 after his contract with the Bianconeri expired.

He achieved success at the French club before returning to Juventus a season later.

Buffon has a 77% save percentage across his league career. 🤯



The Italian was received by Juventus as a returning hero but could not reclaim his starting position in the side and has had to serve as a backup option.

He is Juventus' go-to keeper for domestic competitions and is expected to start in the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta in May after which he will make a decision on his future.