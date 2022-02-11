Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe: 5 players who could help Arsenal secure top-four in the Premier League (2021-22)

Arsenal have had a far better season in the Premier League this term than most expected them to. The Gunners did spend big in the summer transfer market but also shifted out some deadwood. Regardless, the lack of European competition was always going to help them in their quest to finish in the top 4 of the Premier League this season.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea look set to pick up the first three slots in the Premier League table. The question remains on who will be the fourth team and the last side to occupy a Champions League spot for next season.

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are competing against Arsenal for that one spot. Given the lack of European action, and the young squad at the Emirates, the Gunners are among the favorites to land CL football.

However, in order to do so, they will need their best players to be at the top of their game to ensure CL qualification for next season.

On that note, let's take a look at five players who could help Arsenal finish in the top 4 of the Premier League this season.

#5 Ben White

Ben White signed for Arsenal in the summer for a massive £50million fee from Brighton & Hove Albion. Several fans and critics were perplexed by this transfer but the Englishman has justified his price tag in his first six months at the Emirates.

The Gunners needed a right-footed young centre-back who could pass the ball out from the back and act as an aerial asset. It is safe to say White has met those expectations and has commanded the backline brilliantly so far.

There has been a slight dip in form in recent weeks but the defense has continued to be impeccable. The English international has been key in helping the Gunners have the sixth best defense in the Premier League this season.

A good defense is the foundation of any top 4 side and White could prove to be a difference-maker for his side in the second half of the season.

#4 Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe has been a breath of fresh air for Arsenal at the Emirates this season. The budding youngster has slowly become one of their most important assets. He is starting to feature more as a super-sub this term but has made the most of his time on the pitch for Mikel Arteta's side.

The English starlet is a quick-thinking, industrious and lively forward-minded player - somebody the Gunners have missed in their squad for a couple of years. Moreover, his versatility is a blessing for Mikel Arteta as he can play him in a 3-man midfield or just behind the striker.

His instinctive ability in front of goal, coupled with a tendency to enter the penalty box at the right time, has resulted in eight league goals for him this season. The attacking midfielder also has two assists to his name, making him the joint-highest goal-contributor at the club this season.

Arsenal may have a lot of tricky games coming up. Smith Rowe could play a pivotal role as an impact substitute in the same. Ultimately, this could be the difference between the Gunners securing a top 4 spot this season.

