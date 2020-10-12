Bulgaria vs Wales prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Bulgaria are set to host Wales at the Vasil Levski National Stadium on Wednesday in their next UEFA Nations League game.

Bulgaria come into this game on the back of 2-0 loss to Finland on Sunday at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium. Goals from Brann midfielder Robert Taylor and Augsburg midfielder Fredrik Jensen secured the win for their country.

Wales, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against the Republic of Ireland on Sunday. Despite Stoke City winger James McClean getting sent off for the Republic of Ireland, Wales failed to capitalise, mustering only two shots on target and settling for a goalless draw.

Bulgaria vs Wales Head-to-Head

In nine previous encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Bulgaria have won four games, lost four and drawn one.

The most recent match between the two countries took place last month, with Wales beating Bulgaria 1-0. Liverpool's young right-back Neco Williams scored a late second-half goal to ensure victory for Ryan Giggs' side.

Bulgaria form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Wales form guide: W-W-W-L-D

Bulgaria vs Wales Team News

Bulgaria have a few injury concerns. Levski Sofia goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov, Arsenal Tula midfielder Georgi Kostadinov, Arda Kardzhali forward Spas Delav and CSKA 1948 Sofia winger Galin Ivanov are all out due to various injuries.

Injured: Nikolay Mihaylov, Georgi Kostadinov, Spas Delav, Galin Ivanov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Wales will be without new Tottenham Hotspur signing and star player Gareth Bale, who is injured. Luton Town defender Rhys Norrington-Davis and Lincoln City midfielder Brennan Johnson could make their debuts.

Injured: Gareth Bale

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bulgaria vs Wales Predicted XI

Bulgaria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Plamen Iliev, Strahil Popov, Kristian Dimitrov, Vasil Bozhikov, Anton Nedyalkov, Aleksandar Tsvetsov, Todor Nedelev, Dimitar Iliev, Kiril Despodov, Bozhidar Kraev, Georgi Yomov

Wales Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Wayne Hennessey, Chris Gunter, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Mepham, Ben Davies, Harry Wilson, David Brooks, Jonny Williams, Daniel James, Aaron Ramsey, Kieffer Moore

Bulgaria vs Wales Prediction

Bulgaria have named a fairly-inexperienced squad, with Botev Plovdiv midfielder Todor Nedelev having earned the most caps at 32. Much will rely on the likes of Ludogorets Razgrad forward Kiril Despodev and Midtjylland striker Bozhidar Kraev, who, if they start, will be looked upon to provide the goals.

Wales, on the other hand, have players like Manchester United winger Daniel James and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey in their squad. With emerging talent Ethan Ampadu at centre-back and the likes of Harry Wilson and David Brooks, Ryan Giggs has a talented squad at his disposal.

Wales have a good squad, and should be able to edge past Bulgaria in this game.

Prediction: Bulgaria 0-1 Wales

