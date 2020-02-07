Bundesliga 2019-20: 3 key players behind the success of Borussia Monchengladbach this season

Borussia Moenchengladbach have been playing attractive football under Marco Rose

Over the last few years, the Bundesliga has been considered to be a one-horse race, owing to the sustained dominance of Bayern Munich. But this season is proving out to be an exception.

With two-thirds of the current season over, just three points separate the first and the fourth-placed teams, making it one of the tightest title races in the recent history of Bundesliga. Although Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund had a slow start to the season, it is the impressive rise of teams like Borussia Mönchengladbach that have played a major role in making the current Bundesliga season an exciting one for the neutrals.

Ever since Marco Rose was appointed as their manager, Gladbach have been playing attractive football with high energy pressing at the core of their playing style and have achieved great results with it. The Foals had an impressive start to this season and currently sit in fourth place, just three points behind the league leaders Bayern.

Gladbach's success this season showcases how well they have played as a team with each player putting in a good shift, week in week out. However, there are some stand-out players who have helped the team achieve its goals. Here we look at 3 such players who are flourishing under Marco Rose and are crucial to the success of The Prussians.

1. Stefan Lainer

Stefan Lainer has been an instrumental figure in their defensive backline.

While Gladbach are being highly appreciated for their attacking football, it is their solid defense that has been key to their impressive rise this season, and Stefan Lainer has been an instrumental figure in that defence.

The right-back signed for the Foals in the summer from RB Salzburg and has settled in quickly. With full-backs being pivotal in Gladbach's playing style under Marco Rose, the Austrian had major responsibility on his shoulders and has risen up to the challenge. The 27-year-old has been consistent and has managed to impress everyone with his offensive and defensive capabilities - contributing to 4 goals this season and averaging 1.6 tackles per game.

The Austrian will surely play a crucial role in the remaining part of the season as they look to continue their fight for the prestigious Bundesliga title.

Note: All statistics as of February 7, 2020

