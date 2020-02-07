Top 5 Bundesliga signings from the January transfer window

Haaland celebrates one of his goals for Dortmund. Credits: Official Twitter/@BlackYellow

The January transfer window of the 2019-20 season is now officially closed, and it has seen a flurry of activity that has had repercussions across Europe and beyond. It has been reported that sides from Europe’s top five leagues, namely the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Ligue 1, completed a staggering 479 deals in all, with a massive £811m being spent on acquiring new talent.

In Germany’s top flight, the turn of the year is traditionally the time for the 18 Bundesliga sides to jet off to warmer climes as they enjoy a mid-season winter break. And, with the distraction of football matches over the weekend taken out of the picture, the transfer supremos at these clubs begin working on ins and outs even before the window officially opened for business on January 1, 2020.

Be it a big-money statement signing, an emergency loan to provide cover for injury-hit personnel, or a deal for a highly-rated youngster with an eye on the future, Bundesliga clubs like to move quickly in the transfer market. The idea, of course, is to get deals done in time for the new arrivals to link up with their teammates at these training camps, enabling them to hit the ground running when the league restarts a couple of weeks into the new year.

And, with perhaps the most talked-about deal of the January transfer window seeing one of the footballing world’s hottest properties move to the Bundesliga, the question now becomes, what have been the most notable signings made by German clubs this January? Here’s a look at the top 5 Bundesliga signings in the January transfer window in 2020.

5. Krzysztof Piatek, AC Milan to Hertha Berlin, €28 million

Watch out, Robert Lewandowski, there’s a new big-name Polish striker in town! Finding goals and game time hard to come by in the Serie A, Krzysztof Piatek signed a long-term deal at Hertha Berlin in January. With Milan recruiting Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao in the summer and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January, Piatek found himself sliding down the pecking order in Italy, and a move became inevitable.

Piatek arrives in the German capital just one year after moving to AC Milan from Genoa, where he first rose to prominence. The Pole netted 19 times in just 21 games for Genoa before moving to Milan January of last year, and ended up as the top-scorer for both clubs! An instinctive goal-poacher who thrives on quality service, Piatek is a proven goal-scorer whose contributions could be the key to reviving Hertha’s stop-start season.

