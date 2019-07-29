×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bundesliga 2019/20: 5 possible attacking combinations for Borussia Dortmund

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
141   //    29 Jul 2019, 20:19 IST

Lucien Favre has breathed new life into Borussia Dortmund
Lucien Favre has breathed new life into Borussia Dortmund

As Lucien Favre enjoyed a successful first season with Borussia Dortmund, the club will be looking to build on the foundation developed by the Swiss tactician as they eye domestic glory.

After the exhilarating highs of back-to-back Bundesliga titles and a domestic double under Jurgen Klopp, Die Borussen have been largely second best to Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have dominated the German top-flight and sealed a record-breaking seventh consecutive league title in 2019, a staggering testament to their era of dominance.

Managers have come and gone, players have deserted them in favour of European giants as the club only have one DfB Pokal to show for their struggles since 2012, a disappointing return for a club of their stature.

The likes of Thomas Tuchel, Peter Bosz and Peter Stoger have all taken over the reins rather unsuccessfully since Klopp's departure in 2015 but the long-term stability that they craved for finally arrived in the summer of 2018.


Borussia Dortmund v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga

Lucien Favre, previously on the books of Borussia Monchengladbach, was tasked with restoring Dortmund among Europe's elite and his first season at the club will go down as an unwavering success despite going trophy-less.

The 61-year-old arrived with a reputation of "fixing" teams and he did so whilst imprinting an impressive brand of attacking football.

Favre's young Dortmund side defied all expectations and gave Bayern a run for their money as the race to be crowned Kings of Germany was decided on the final match-day of the season.

Advertisement

Although the German champions sealed yet another domestic title by a meagre two-point margin, Dortmund sent out a massive statement of intent in their first season under their new boss.

The likes of Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Mats Hummels, Mateu Morey and Nico Schulz have all joined the club this summer and Borussia Dortmund are ready to set sail once again in pursuit of Bayern's throne.

After coming within touching distance of regaining the Bundesliga title from Bayern Munich's grasp, Dortmund have attempted to set things right in the transfer market as they look set to mount another title challenge.

With the forthcoming season of the Bundesliga around the corner, let's look at how the Black and Yellows could line-up as they look to end Bayern Munich's domestic dominance.

#1 - The tried and tested 4-2-3-1

Favre's preferred 4-2-3-1
Favre's preferred 4-2-3-1

Lucien Favre's footballing philosophy derives from the fact that his teams play attacking football whilst maintaining a good shape, leaving opponents struggling to break down his well-organized sides.

The Swiss tactician implemented a 4-2-3-1 for a vast majority of last season and it worked like a charm as Dortmund created an identity for themselves once again.

With Axel Witsel and Thomas Delaney occupying a double-pivot role in the centre of the park, the likes of Jadon Sancho, Paco Alcacer and Marco Reus have the freedom to express themselves in the final third without inhibiting their natural flair.

Favre will likely continue to implement a similar system this time around, albeit with a subtle change.

Julian Brandt's arrival could prove to be a game-changer as his ability to operate as an interior No.8 allows him to act as the link between the midfield and the attack, a role that happens to suit his characteristics perfectly as we saw during his time at Bayer Leverkusen.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Borussia Dortmund Football Marco Reus Jadon Sancho Lucien Favre
Advertisement
Bundesliga| Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: Match prediction, Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
Jadon Sancho: Player Profile - Borussia Dortmund 2019
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2019/20: Borussia Dortmund's ideal back-line
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund: 5 Talking Points | Bundesliga 2018/19
RELATED STORY
SK Awards: Bundesliga 2018/19 - Bundesliga Team of the Season
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga news: German star to end his career at Dortmund 
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund have lost their chance to win the Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Why Borussia Dortmund must keep Jadon Sancho this summer
RELATED STORY
SK Awards: Bundesliga - 10 Best Attackers of the Season 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug BAY HER 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hertha BSC
17 Aug BOR AUG 07:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
17 Aug BAY PAD 07:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn
17 Aug WOL KOL 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Köln
17 Aug WER FOR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
17 Aug FRE MAI 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Mainz 05
17 Aug BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
18 Aug EIN HOF 07:00 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim
18 Aug UNI RB- 09:30 PM Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us