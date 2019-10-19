Bundesliga 2019/20: Augsburg v Bayern Munich - Bayern Predicted XI, Team News and More

FC Augsburg v Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich find themselves third in the Bundesliga standings after seven games. The Bavarian giants are two points behind surprise leaders Borussia Monchengladbach, who face arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in a high-profile clash.

Augsburg are languishing in the 14th place with only one win so far this season and Bayern will be eager to close the gap between themselves and the league leaders.

Robert Lewandowski has started the season in stunning form and tops the Bundesliga goalscoring charts. The Polish international has scored a staggering 11 goals in 7 league appearances this season and has managed to find the back of the net every 55 minutes.

Niko Kovac's side will look to return to winning ways after they fell to a shock 2-1 defeat against strugglers Hoffenheim in the Allianz Arena before the international break.

Key Match Facts

Bayern Munich have won seven of their last eight meetings against Augsburg.

Munich born Florian Niedelechner has scored four of Augsburg's eight league goals this season.

Robert Lewandowski has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season, the most of any players in Europe.

Team News

Leon Goretzka and Jann-Fiete Arp are doubtful for the Bavarians. The former Schalke man is struggling with a thigh injury but has not completely been ruled out, as opposed to Arp who will not be in the matchday squad owing to a wrist injury.

Philippe Coutinho could start from the bench after his exploits for Brazil in the international break. The Barcelona loanee travelled to Singapore and could be rested, with one eye on their Champions League fixture midweek.

Javi Martinez and Thomas Muller could also gain recalls, as Kovac looks to freshen things up. With David Alaba a fitness doubt, Lucas Hernandez looks set to deputise at left-back, with Niklas Sule and Benjamin Pavard starting in the heart of the defence.

Ivan Perisic is also expected to be drafted into the team in place of Serge Gnabry, who featured for Germany in the international break.

Injuries: Jann-Fiete Arp (Wrist)

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Bayern Munich Predicted XI: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Sule, Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Javi Martinez, Thiago, Ivan Perisic, Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Robert Lewandowski