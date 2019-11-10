Bundesliga 2019-20: Bayern Munich 4-0 Borussia Dortmund: 3 reasons why the Bavarians won

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Nov 2019, 03:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Robert Lewandowski continues to impress for Bayern Munich

It was a bullish performance from Bayern Munich as they brushed aside their eternal rivals Borussia Dortmund by 4-0 at the Allianz Arena. It was more like a deja vu performance, as the Bavarian giants have repeatedly bullied BVB in this fixture.

In the 17th minute, Robert Lewandowski kicked off proceedings with a header, and Die Roten went on to completely have a stranglehold on the first half.

After the break, it was more of the same, as BVB seemed devoid of ideas going forward. Serge Gnabry doubled the lead mere minutes after the break, as he scored a fine poacher's goal.

Lewandowski went on to put the game beyond doubt in the 76th minute, and Mats Hummels capped a horrendous BVB performance by scoring an own goal ten minutes to the end of the encounter.

In this article, we analyse a few reasons why Bayern beat BVB in Der Klassiker.

#3 A great start

Robert Lewandowski celebrates

In the past few days, all the talk has been about the managerial hot seat at Bayern Munich, as the head honchos at the club continue to shop for Niko Kovac's replacement.

Bayern began life after Kovac with a 2-0 victory over Olympiacos in the Champions League, and they certainly went into this encounter looking to make it 2 wins out of 2, in a bid to put to bed the terrible ghosts of their 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend.

What better way to kick off proceedings than with an early advantage? The Bavarian giants found a way through in the 17th minute, with Benjamin Pavard's cross finding the lethal head of Robert Lewandowski.

Advertisement

Die Roten continued to boss the first 45 minutes, with Lucien Favre's men looking clueless more often than not.

At half time, the Bavarian giants had the lion share of the possession at 62 per cent. An even more damning statistic was Bayern's 8 shots to BVB's 1, and Favre's men didn't even hit the target with that sole opportunity.

1 / 3 NEXT