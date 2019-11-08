Bundesliga 2019-20: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund Combined XI ahead of Der Klassiker

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich prepare to host Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena this weekend and the Bavarians will look to return to winning ways in what has been a tumultuous time for the club. The reigning Bundesliga champions parted company with manager Niko Kovac this week after a series of underwhelming results and their 5-1 demolition against Eintracht Frankfurt was seen as the final nail in the coffin.

As the first Der Klassiker of the season looms ever so close, both sides will look to register wins to get their title challenges back on track. A handful of players who are set to feature on Saturday have represented both clubs, most notably Robert Lewandowski and Mats Hummels and the former teammates are set to lock horns in what could be an early title-decider.

Hansi Flick will be on the touchline for the home side as they look to draft in a replacement for Kovac over the international break and the German tactician's first game as interim boss ended in a 2-0 victory against Olympiakos at the Allianz Arena.

As the two sides prepare to lock horns in the first Der Klassiker of the season, let's look at the combined XI between the two frontrunners for the Bundesliga crown.

Goalkeeper

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich, GK) - The German international is the obvious choice between the sticks and has continued to remain one of the mainstays of the Bayern Munich side. Over the past 12 months, Neuer's form has come immense scrutiny as he's continued to be hampered by injuries but the former Schalke man is still one of the best in the business.

The World Cup winner's position for the national team has come under threat in recent years due to the emergence of Marc-Andre ter Stegen but Joachim Low eased fears that he'd be axed from the team in favour of the Barcelona man.

Neuer is widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of the modern era and the fact that he's going strong at the age of 33 is the clearest example yet that form is temporary, and class is permanent.

