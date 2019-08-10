Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund's ideal line-up for 2019-20

Lucien Favre is widely credited for launching Marco Reus' career

Lucien Favre has injected new life into this Borussia Dortmund that is able to defend well as well as score more goals. After the below-par performances under Peter Bosz and Peter Stoger, this comes as a great refresher for the fans in the Yellow Wall.

Favre inherited a young team, led ably by a veteran of the club who's Dortmund through and through, Marco Reus. The youngsters around him have breathed life into the attack at the Westfalenstadion (formally known as Signal Iduna Park), and Reus seems like he's reverted to the superb talent who ran riot under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.

Having previously managed in the Bundesliga, the Swiss manager had a stint at Nice in France which saw them become a solid side capable of scoring a lot of goals and playing dynamic football. On his return to the Bundesliga, Favre was reunited with Reus who cut his footballing teeth under the former Borussia Monchengladbach manager in 2011 before moving to Dortmund.

Sure, it's quite a story, but does the chemistry translate onto the pitch? Fortunately for Dortmund, it does.

Dortmund usually maintain their shape but had to rotate personnel a lot due to injuries last season

The system Favre employs is a basic 4-2-3-1 which often switches to a 4-1-4-1, maintaining a solid shape and denying the opposition any space in dangerous areas. He fills this team with young and energetic players capable, who Favre is famed for honing, and they're able to execute his disciplined, High energy style that requires them to press in certain midfield areas and break quickly once they have the ball.

Although players will largely be played in similar roles to what's depicted in the graphic, Favre is adept at identifying positive characteristics in his player and using them in a position that makes the best of those talents.

Goalkeeper

Roman Burki will be the first choice in goal for Borussia Dortmund

We're a week away from the start of the Bundesliga and their primary goalkeeper Roman Burki was ruled out with a minor injury for the DFL Supercup game against Bayern Munich prompting worries that he may miss the start of the season. Despite the stories, Burki will most likely start in goal.

Hitz has been an able deputy, showing no signs of nerves at the highest level. Although, it would be surprising to see him replace Burki this season.

