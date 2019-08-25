Bundesliga News: Timo Werner signs long-term contract with RB Leipzig

RB Salzburg v RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Group B

Timo Werner has signed a new contract with RB Leipzig until 2023, the club have announced on their official website.

The German international has signed a new five-year deal at the club and it has been reported that his contract includes a release clause1 believed to be in the region of €30 million.

Werner joined Leipzig in 2016 and has since then gone on to establish himself as one of the most potent attackers in the country, which has led to him attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

The German champions were reported to be front-runners for his signature this summer but a deal failed to materialize as Bayern were unwilling to meet his €40 million asking price.

As revealed by German outlet Kicker, Werner rejected advances from Atletico Madrid this summer as he was not convinced by the idea of moving abroad.

Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Since making his national team debut in 2017, Werner has gone on to score 10 goals in 25 appearances and has represented Germany in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Upon making his Bundesliga debut with VfB Stuttgart in 2013, Werner became the youngest debutant in the clubs history and later became the clubs youngest ever goalscorer.

The 23-year-old also holds the record for being the youngest player to reach 100 and 150 Bundesliga appearances, as well as being the youngest player to score a brace in the German top-flight.

With Julian Naglesmann at the helm, Werner could play a pivotal role for Leipzig as they look to give Bayern a run for their money in the Bundesliga summit.

Die Roten Bullen are in the Champions League this season by virtue of their third-placed finish last season and the German international will look to enhance his reputation further with a string of good performances in football's biggest club competition.