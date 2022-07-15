Bundesliga star being discussed as potential option to strengthen defence at Chelsea: Reports

Chelsea now have Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano on their radar, according to Talksport (via Inside Futbol). The Blues are in the market for elite central defenders following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen from the club.

The club has been linked with moves for other defenders, with Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, and Kalidou Koulibaly all on the club's radar. However, due to his age and physical profile, a move for Upamecano might suit the West London club the most.

"I've also been told that Dayot Upamecano is being discussed at Stamford Bridge."



Alex Crook gives the latest in #CFC's hunt to sign some new central-defenders.

The French center-back is currently contracted to the Bavarian giants, who have just won the Bundesliga title for the tenth successive season. They are, however, linked with a move for Juventus’ Matthias De Ligt, whose arrival could make them open to discussing a deal for Upamecano.

Dayot Upamecano has four assists this season from CB.



Upamecano had 6 assists and a goal. Better than some forwards and midfielders

Chelsea will hope that they can add the Frenchman to a team that is shaping up impressively under the club's new ownership. New owner Todd Boehly has laid out his intention to make the Blues compete for the big titles again and would definitely be happy to secure Upamecano's signature in the current transfer window.

Chelsea have been approached by Frenkie de Jong's agent: Report

Dayot Upamecano isn't the only player linked to the Blues currently. Frenkie de Jong, who has been pursued by Manchester United for some time now, has also been linked to Stamford Bridge, according to reports from ESPN (via Barca Universal).

The Red Devils' pursuit of the Dutchman has met several roadblocks on its way. De Jong, reportedly, has no interest in a move to Old Trafford this summer as the Red Devils are not part of the Champions League this season, a competition the midfielder wants to be a part of.

The Blues can offer him that. The report notes that the star's agent has offered him to the Blues, as well as Paris Saint-Germain, both of whom will play Champions League football.

While they are clearly focused on defensive reinforcements, it looks like a potential steal might be on the cards if they make a move for the Blaugrana midfielder.

