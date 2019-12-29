Burnley 0-2 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops from the game as Red Devils register 3 points | Premier League 2019-20

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United continued their push for a UEFA Champions League spot with a hard-fought 2-0 away win against Burnley. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side dominated the game in the early stages and came close to scoring on a few occasions, with the most notable moment being a Phil Bardsley goal-line clearance preventing Anthony Martial from breaking the deadlock in the first half.

The Frenchman eventually managed to score the opener after a poor defensive error from the home side was punished. Burnley entered the pitch with intent at the restart and began invading the Red Devils' half, with long balls being launched into their box. However, to their dismay, the rotated United backline dealt with the pressure and managed to successfully shut out Sean Dyche's men, earning their first clean sheet since September in the process.

If that wasn't bad enough, the electric Daniel James picked up the ball in his side's half and sparked a blazing counter to find Marcus Rashford, who eventually sealed the game with the second goal after having initially slipped. The second killed any Burnley hopes of stealing a point from the jaws of defeat.

Here, we take a look at some of the hits and flops from the game.

Hit: Daniel James

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

One of the three players that were brought in during Solskjaer's first summer at the club, Daniel James has begun to grow in stature and has had a superb debut season for the club so far. After being rested for United's thumping victory against Newcastle United, James proved to be a thorn in Burnley's side throughout the game, more notably in the second half.

The electric winger was constantly threatening to set off on a counter-attack and as a result, James was tackled recklessly by the home side in an attempt to stop him. The Welshman was fouled five times, the most any player had suffered during the game.

The former Swansea City man was, though, rewarded for an excellent shift put in with an assist to wrap up the game for his side. He registered a solitary key pass, two shots and an assist during the game.

Another crucial statistic from his side's win at Burnley was that he also attempted the most number of tackles by any player on the pitch (4), further highlighting his willingness to help the team out defensively apart from his significant contribution going forward.

