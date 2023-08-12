Burnley 0-3 Manchester City: Top 3 FPL performers for Manchester City

Manchester City kicked off the new Premier League season in emphatic fashion, cruising to a 3-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

The defending champions were barely troubled as a brace from Erling Haaland and a solitary goal courtesy of Rodri secured all three points for Pep Guardiola's men. Haaland unsurprisingly stole the show, announcing himself with a brace to demonstrate he will be a force to be reckoned with in England.

The Norwegian striker needed just four minutes to open his account, reacting quickest to Rodri's header across goal. Haaland doubled City's advantage in the 38th minute, finishing with composure after a perfectly weighted pass from Alvarez.

The 2023-24 Premier League season opener was a memorable one for the Blues, as they started where they left off from last season with all the top-scoring Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players being Manchester City players.

Here's the list of the top 3 FPL performers for Manchester City playing Burnley away.

1. Erling Haaland (Bonus pts: 3, Total pts: 13)

Haaland was effective against Burnley

Manchester City's Erling Haaland once again justified his status as the most-captained Fantasy Premier League asset this gameweek with a 13-point haul courtesy of a brace and maximum bonus points against Burnley.

With over 5.7 million FPL managers handing Haaland the armband, the Norwegian striker repaid their faith in abundance. The stats speak for themselves: Haaland is already very crucial for the city's campaign this season.

His clinical and free-flowing nature of play combined with Pep Guardiola's ultra-attacking tactics set the perfect platform for FPL managers to accumulate a plethora of points this season.

While his £14.0 million price tag requires patience from some managers, Haaland has already shown he will reward investment with goals and assists aplenty. With fixtures against Newcastle, Brentford and Fulham up next, the City talisman seems set to go on a scoring spree.

2. Rodrigo (Bonus pts: 2, Total pts: 13)

Rodri was impressive against Burnley

While Haaland claimed the headlines, the craft and vision of Rodri have caught the eye of a lot of FPL managers. The Spanish maestro provided the assist for City's breakthrough goal and also sealed the emphatic victory with a second-half strike.

At £5.5m, Rodrigo is an ideal defensive midfielder—an FPL points magnet who creates chances at will. Already on 13 points this season, Rodri has proven his ability to produce double-digit hauls.

The Spanish midfielder offers security through his defensive work while occasionally chipping in with attacking returns. With a dream start under his belt, Rodri seems like a budget-friendly option in midfield.

3. Nathan Ake (Bonus pts: 1, Total pts: 7)

Ake was imperious for Man City against Burnley

Nathan Ake, who started ahead of the likes of Ruben Dias and John Stones, was handed the responsibility of marshalling Manchester City's backline against Burnley. The Dutchman delivered a composed performance before being substituted late in the game.

Ake proved his worth over the full 90 minutes, making several crucial clearances and blocks. Despite City's dominance, Burnley posed a threat from set pieces and breakaways, requiring Ake's awareness, which helped City manage a clean sheet.

Priced at a bargain £5.0m, Ake’s starting spot and clean sheet potential make him the perfect cheap defensive option. Already, over 10,000 managers have moved to acquire his services after an eye-catching opening match. After scoring 7 points in the season opener with an extra bonus point, Nathan Ake could cement his place in City's starting 11.

Can you think of any other such Man City players who performed well in the season opener against Burnley? Have your say in the comments section below!

Poll : Which of the following Man City defenders is going to score more FPL points this season? Nathan Ake Manuel Akanji 0 votes