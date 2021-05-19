Burnley clash presents the perfect opportunity for Liverpool to save their season

For the second year running, the Premier League’s top four race is set to go down to the final day of the season.

Despite being held to a 1-1 draw by relegated Fulham, Manchester United have now sealed second position in the league, joining champions Manchester City as the two teams that have qualified for next season’s Champions League.

That leaves Chelsea, Leicester City and Liverpool competing for the remaining two slots. On Tuesday, Chelsea recorded an important 2-1 win over the Foxes to leapfrog them into third.

The result of that game, however, has also opened the doors for Liverpool to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

🔴 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘 3️⃣7️⃣ 🔴



Heading to Turf Moor for #BURLIV 💪



Up the Reds! ✊ pic.twitter.com/44LrGcfVvt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2021

Top four race wide open again

Jurgen Klopp’s side will take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday and could move into fourth if they win the game.

The result of the Chelsea vs Leicester City match has blown the top four race wide open, but Liverpool now have their destiny in their own hands.

The Reds are certain to qualify for the Champions League if they win their last two matches in the Premier League.

A few weeks ago, it looked like Liverpool’s Champions League hopes were over, but the inconsistency of their rivals has given them an opportunity to return to Europe’s elite club competition.

Liverpool can salvage rollercoaster season by qualifying for the Champions League

It’s been a rollercoaster season for Liverpool, who have endured one of the worst Premier League title defenses in recent years.

The Reds are set to end the campaign without any major silverware but they can still save their season by beating Burnley and qualifying for the Champions League.

“There is still a job to do. If it is fate or not we will see after the end of the season,” Klopp said, as quoted by The Guardian.

“This season was a proper teacher in how to deal with setbacks and we learned, so missing chances in the last few games did not have the same impact that it had before.

“That is the main difference. We had to fight for everything and nothing is guaranteed. We could still be completely without European football.”

Having recorded a last-minute win over West Brom last week, Liverpool now have a great opportunity to break into the top four and they can’t afford to disappoint.