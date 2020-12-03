Burnley vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action this weekend as Burnley take on Everton at the Turf Moor on Saturday. Everton have been well below their best in recent weeks and need to bounce back in this game.
Burnley were thrashed by Manchester City by a massive 5-0 margin last weekend and need to make several improvements to their team ahead of this game. The home side is currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and will want to move out of the relegation zone with a positive result this weekend.
Everton suffered a 1-0 defeat against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United in their previous game and have dropped to a disappointing eighth place in the Premier League table. Carlo Ancelotti has an impressive squad at his disposal and will need to win this fixture.
Burnley vs Everton Head-to-Head
Everton have a good record against Burnley and have won seven games out of a total of 12 matches played between the two teams. Burnley have managed five victories against Everton and are perfectly capable of holding their own against the Toffees this weekend.
The previous match between the two teams last year ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the winning goal on the day and will play an important role in this game.
Burnley form guide in the Premier League: L-W-D-L-L
Everton form guide in the Premier League: L-W-L-L-L
Burnley vs Everton Team News
Burnley
Burnley will have to do without Jack Cork going into this game. Josh Brownhill, Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens, and Phil Bardsley are currently carrying knocks and are unlikely to feature against Everton.
Injured: Jack Cork
Doubtful: Josh Brownhill, Robbie Brady, Dale Stephens, Phil Bardsley
Suspended: None
Everton
Lucas Digne, Seamus Coleman, and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are injured for Everton and will not be available for this game. Carlo Ancelotti has several options in his squad and will have to pick his best eleven against Burnley.
Injured: Lucas Digne, Seamus Coleman, Jean-Philippe Gbamin
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Burnley vs Everton Predicted XI
Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Charlie Taylor; Josh Benson, Ashley Westwood, Johann Gudmundsson, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Jay Rodriguez
Everton Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jordan Pickford; Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey; Alex Iwobi, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Tom Davies; Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Rodriguez
Burnley vs Everton Prediction
Everton have an exceptional squad but have lost four of their last five games in the Premier League. Carlo Ancelotti needs to solve several problems in his side's defence and the likes of Michael Keane and Jordan Pickford need to step up in this game.
Burnley made several tactical mistakes against Manchester City last week and Sean Dyche will have to learn his lessons ahead of this fixture. Everton have a powerful squad and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Everton
Also Read: Cadiz vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21Published 03 Dec 2020, 20:06 IST