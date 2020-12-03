Sevilla vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Real Madrid take on Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in a crucial fixture on Saturday. Both teams have below well below their best over the past month and need all three points from this match.

Sevilla were taken apart by Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League during the week and suffered a devastating 4-0 defeat against the Premier League side. The Andalusians edged Huesca by a narrow 1-0 margin in their previous La Liga game and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

Real Madrid have struggled to meet expectations this season and have endured consecutive defeats over the past week. Los Blancos were dismal against Shakhtar Donetsk during the week and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have an excellent record against Sevilla and have won 31 games out of a total of 50 matches played between the two sides since the turn of the century. Sevilla have managed 16 victories against Real Madrid and can potentially trouble their opponents on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two sides earlier this year ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Real Madrid. Casemiro scored both goals on the day and will play a pivotal role in this game.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-L-L

Real Madrid form guide in La Liga: L-D-L-W-W

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Team News

Sevilla have a few injury concerns

Sevilla

Carlos Fernandez and Yassine Bounou have tested negative for the coronavirus and have rejoined the squad. Sevilla might also have a goalkeeping crisis with Tomas Vaclik a doubt for this game.

Sergio Escudero is recuperating from a long-term injury and has been ruled out against Real Madrid. Marcos Acuna and Suso are also carrying knocks and might not be able to feature for Sevilla on Saturday.

Injured: Sergio Escudero

Doubtful: Tomas Vaclik, Marcos Acuna, Suso

Suspended: None

Eden Hazard is currently injured

Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has picked up yet another injury and will not be able to feature for Real Madrid this weekend. Federico Valverde and Dani Carvajal are also injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Luka Jovic has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be able to play against Sevilla. Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Odriozola are also recovering from their knocks and will not be risked this weekend.

Injured: Eden Hazard, Federico Valverde, Dani Carvajal, Luka Jovic

Doubtful: Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Odriozola

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Jesus Navas; Ivan Rakitic, Fernando, Joan Jordan; Lucas Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Oliver Torres

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, Raphael Varane, Nacho, Lucas Vazquez; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Martin Odegaard; Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema

Sevilla vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have welcomed Karim Benzema back into their squad this week and the French talisman will have to shoulder the creative burden for his side alongside Marco Asensio. Los Blancos are in desperate need of a victory at the moment and cannot afford to lose this game.

Sevilla have also experienced a dip in form in recent weeks and Julen Lopetegui needs to ensure that his side fires on all cylinders against Real Madrid. Both teams are not at their best at the moment and might share the spoils in this fixture.

Prediction: Sevilla 1-1 Real Madrid

