Burnley vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Burnley and Leeds United are yet to register their first wins of the new Premier League season. The two sides will clash at Turf Moor on Sunday on the back of encouraging victories in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Burnley suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat in their Premier League season opener against Brighton & Hove Albion. Their second outing ended in a more predictable 2-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Sean Dyche's side defeated Newcastle United on penalties in the EFL Cup in midweek thanks to some Wayne Hennessey heroics. But it was not a performance they could take much away from. They will be desperate to get their new season up and running as they take on the unpredictable Leeds United at home on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa's team have a lot more momentum than their weekend opponents. After suffering a 5-1 humbling at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester United in the season opener, Leeds United have turned in two spirited performances.

They came back from behind twice to hold Everton to a 2-2 draw in their first home game of the season. They registered a comfortable 3-0 win over League One side Crewe Alexandra in the EFL Cup in midweek but had to use most of their regular starters.

Bielsa and his boys will be desperate to get a win but they will have their work cut out against a physically dominant Burnley team.

Burnley vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings between the two sides, Burnley have won four while Leeds United have won five. One match has ended in a draw. The last time the two sides locked horns was in May during the 2020-21 Premier League season and Leeds United thumped Burnley 4-0.

Burnley form guide: L-L-W

Leeds United form guide: L-D-W

Burnley vs Leeds United Team News

Burnley

Dale Stevens and Kevin Long are unavailable for Burnley. Ashley Westwood is a major doubt for this game and his absence could be a big blow to Sean Dyche's men. Matej Vydra is a doubt as well.

Injuries: Dale Stevens, Kevin Long

Doubtful: Ashley Westwood, Matej Vydra

Suspension: None

Leeds United

Diego Llorente has returned to action and featured in the second-half for Leeds United against Crewe in midweek. But it remains to be seen whether he is ready to start. Robin Koch is the only injury concern for Leeds United.

Injuries: Robin Koch

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Burnley vs Leeds United Predicted Lineups

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope (GK); Charlie Taylor, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matthew Lowton; Dwight McNeil, Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood, Johann Gudmoundsson; Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Junior Firpo; Mateusz Klich, Kalvin Phillips, Stuart Dallas, Raphinha, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford

Burnley vs Leeds United Prediction

Leeds United are clearly starting to gain their footing in the new season. Burnley still look a bit off it. Leeds United have also beaten Burnley in all of their last three meetings and this one should be no different.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 Leeds United

