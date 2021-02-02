Burnley vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Burnley are set to play host to Manchester City at Turf Moor tomorrow for their latest English Premier League game.

Burnley come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Goals from experienced Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta and Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso ensured victory for Chelsea.

Manchester City, on the other hand, beat Chris Wilder's Sheffield United 1-0 on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. A first-half goal from Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus secured the win for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Burnley vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Manchester City hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost one and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with Manchester City beating Burnley 5-0. A hat-trick from Algeria international Riyad Mahrez and goals from French left-back Benjamin Mendy and Spanish winger Ferran Torres sealed the deal for Manchester City.

Burnley form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-W-L-L

Manchester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-W-W

Burnley vs Manchester City Team News

Burnley

Burnley manager Sean Dyche could be without forward Ashley Barnes, New Zealand international Chris Wood, left-back Charlie Taylor and midfielder Josh Brownhill, who are all doubts to feature in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes, Charlie Taylor, Josh Brownhill

Suspended: None

Manchester City

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be without star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who is nursing an injury. There are doubts over the availability of Dutch defender Nathan Ake and experienced Argentine striker Sergio Aguero.

Injured: Kevin De Bruyne

Doubtful: Nathan Ake, Sergio Aguero

Suspended: None

Burnley vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Matthew Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters, Robbie Brady, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Matej Vydra, Jay Rodriguez

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden

Burnley vs Manchester City Prediction

Burnley are 16th in the league table, but have found stability after a poor start to the season. Sean Dyche's side are eight points ahead of 18th placed Fulham, and should have enough to ensure survival, with Dyche continuing to impress despite limited resources.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table, three points ahead of second-placed Manchester United. They are now the favourites to win the league, and are in fine form coming into this game.

Pep Guardiola's side should have enough to secure the win.

Prediction: Burnley 0-3 Manchester City

