Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Cadiz lock horns with Ernesto Valverde's Athletic Bilbao side in an important clash at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Sunday.

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Preview

Cadiz are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 1-0 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. Los Leones stunned Barcelona with a 4-2 victory in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Athletic Bilbao have a good recent record against Cadiz and have won six out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's three victories.

Athletic Bilbao have conceded only 21 goals in their 21 matches in La Liga so far this season - only Real Madrid have a better record in this regard in the competition.

Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams has picked up a total of five assists this season - the highest for his club in La Liga and the third-highest such tally in the competition.

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have thrived under Ernesto Valverde and have an outside chance of finishing in the top four of the league table. Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet have been excellent for the Basques this season and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Cadiz are in the relegation zone at the moment and face a daunting battle to remain in the top flight. The hosts have struggled this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong at the moment.

Athletic Bilbao have pulled off several impressive results in recent weeks and are on course to secure their place in Europe. The Basque giants are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-3 Athletic Bilbao

Cadiz vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Athletic Bilbao to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nico Williams to score - Yes