Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Atletico Madrid visit Estadio Ramon de Carranza to face fellow La Liga side Cadiz in their penultimate pre-season friendly fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts were beaten 2-1 by Almeria on Sunday, while the visitors claimed a 2-1 win over German Bundesliga side Vfl Wolfsburg.

Cadiz's woeful pre-season form continued last time out as they fell to a 2-1 home defeat against second tier side Almeria.

The visitors raced to a two-goal lead thanks to Arnau Puigmal and Jose Carlos Lazo before Milutin Osmajić pulled one back for Cadiz in the 92nd minute.

Prior to that, Alvaro Cervera’s men suffered a 2-0 defeat against Las Palmas before losing to Espanyol by the same scoreline.

Cadiz have now picked up just two wins from their last eight games across all competitions, claiming one draw and losing on five occasions.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over VFL Wolfsburg.

Wout Weghorst gave the Germans the lead in the 39th minute, but second-half goals from Broja Graces and Ricard Sánchez helped Los Rojiblancos turn the game around.

This followed a narrow 1-0 defeat against Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena last Wednesday.

Diego Simeone will now hope his side can carry on the momentum as they prepare for the new La Liga campaign.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Head-To-Head

This will be the ninth meeting between the two Spanish sides. Atletico Madrid have been utterly dominant and are unbeaten in their previous eight meetings.

They have picked up four wins, while four games have ended in draws.

Cadiz Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Atletico Madrid Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Cadiz

Defender Juan Cala is a doubt for the game as he battles a knee problem. There are no suspension concerns for Cadiz.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Juan Cala

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid

The visitors will be without the services of Joao Felix and Marcos Paulo, who will miss the game due to injuries. Hector Herrera and Nehuen Perez remain unavailable after their respective national team exploits.

Injured: Joao Felix, Marcos Paulo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Hector Herrera, Nehuen Perez

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-3-3): David Gil; Carlos Akapo, Varazdat Haroyan, Marcos Mauro, Santiago Arzamendia; Isaac Carcelén, Tomás Alarcón, Álvaro Bastida; Milutin Osmajić, Álvaro Negredo, Anthony Lozano

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Antonio Moya, Sime Vrsaljko; Thomas Lemar, Saul, German Valera, Victor Mollejo; Sergio Camello, Luis Suarez

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid responded to their defeat to Salzburg in superb fashion as they claimed a 2-1 win away to Wolfsburg.

We predict they will build on their performance at the Volkswagen Arena to claim the win against a struggling Cadiz side.

Prediction: Cadiz 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Peter P