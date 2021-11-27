Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Cadiz on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Cadiz are in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The home side suffered a 4-0 defeat against Getafe last weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and will need to hit their stride this month. Los Colchoneros edged Osasuna to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have a decent record against Cadiz and have won four out of nine matches played between the two teams. Cadiz have never defeated Atletico Madrid in an official fixture and will want to create history on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-D-L

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-D-D

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Cadiz need to win this game

Cadiz

Jon Ander Garrido is injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Jose Mari and Tomas Alarcon are also struggling with their fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Jon Ander Garrido, Jose Mari, Tomas Alarcon

Doubtful: Martin Calderon

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid need to be at their best

Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix has made progress with his recovery and could feature in the squad this weekend. Kieran Trippier remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Kieran Trippier

Doubtful: Joao Felix

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Varazdat Haroyan, Juan Cala, Iza; Fali, Jens Jonsson, Alex Fernandez; Alberto Perea, Ruben Sobrino, Anthony Lozano

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Felipe, Stefan Savic; Sime Vrsaljko, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar; Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have experienced a dip in form this month and will need to step up to the plate this weekend. Diego Simeone's side has flattered to deceive in La Liga so far and cannot afford another poor result on Sunday.

Cadiz can pack a punch on their day but will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this match. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Cadiz 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi