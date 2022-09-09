Cadiz vs Barcelona Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th September 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Cadiz lock horns with Xavi's impressive Barcelona side at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday.

Cadiz vs Barcelona Preview

Cadiz are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the top flight this season. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Catalan giants thrashed Victoria Plzen by a 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Cadiz vs Barcelona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Cadiz and have won 19 out of the 28 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's four victories.

Cadiz have troubled Barcelona in recent weeks and have picked up at least one point in each of their last four matches against the Blaugrana.

Barcelona have failed to find the back of the net in their last two games against Cadiz - as many goalless games as they had managed in their previous 26 matches preceding this run.

Barcelona are level with Real Madrid in terms of the most victories and most goals in La Liga against Cadiz - 19 victories and 59 goals.

Cadiz have suffered defeats in all their four games and have failed to score in La Liga this season - their worst-ever start to a top-flight league campaign.

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last four matches in La Liga - in the 21st century the only other time they conceded only one goal in their first five matches was in the 2014-15 campaign.

Cadiz vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona are in impressive form at the moment and have been virtually unstoppable at their best. The Blaugrana have scored 16 goals in their last four games and will look to add to their tally this weekend.

Cadiz have endured a dismal campaign this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona

Cadiz vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

