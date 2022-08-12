Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga kicks into gear with its first round of fixtures this weekend as Cadiz lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad outfit at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Sunday.

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Preview

Cadiz finished in 17th place in the La Liga standings and narrowly escaped the relegation zone last season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Sevilla last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, secured a sixth-place finish in the league table last season and slumped after a strong start to their campaign. La Real slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have an excellent record against Cadiz and have won seven out of the 10 matches played between the two teams, with the other three games ending in draws.

Cadiz have struggled against Real Sociedad in the recent past and have lost their last four games against La Real, failing to score in three of these games.

Real Sociedad have won their last two La Liga games against Cadiz at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla and have won four of their last eight away games against Andalusian opponents.

Cadiz have not won the first game of the season in their last 13 campaigns in the Spanish top flight and have lost 12 of these matches.

Real Sociedad have played their opening game of the La Liga season in each of their last five league campaigns and have suffered defeat on only one occasion during this period.

Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak has an excellent record against Cadiz and has scored three goals in his three matches against the Andalusians.

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have shown admirable improvement over the past year and will look to secure a UEFA Champions League spot in the coming months. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Cadiz escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last season and will need a strong start to their campaign to avoid another close call this season. Real Sociedad are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-3 Real Sociedad

Cadiz vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes

