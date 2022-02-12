Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th February 2022

Spanish football returns to the fold with another round of La Liga matches this weekend as Cadiz lock horns with an impressive Celta Vigo side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on Saturday.

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Preview

Cadiz are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and are in danger of suffering the drop this season. The hosts suffered a damaging 2-1 defeat against Mallorca last weekend and will need to work hard to avoid a similar result in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have shown improvement after a shocking start to their season. The Galician giants eased past Rayo Vallecano by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a slight edge over Cadiz and have won six out of 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cadiz's pfive victories.

Cadiz have won only one of their last seven La Liga games against Celta Vigo but did manage to get one over their opponents last year.

Cadiz have drawn their last three La Liga matches at home this season and are inching towards a record of five games set by the club in 1992.

Cadiz are one of only two teams without a home victory in Europe's top five leagues and are winless in their 12 La Liga matches at the Nuevo Mirandilla.

Celta Vigo have won only one of their last seven away games against Cadiz in La Liga and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Celta Vigo have managed to turn their season around this year and have won four of their last six matches in La Liga.

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Prediction

Celta Vigo have come into their own since the turn of the year and are well on their way to a comfortable mid-table finish this season. The likes of Iago Aspas and Santi Mina can be lethal on their day and will be looking to add to their goal tallies in this fixture.

Cadiz have struggled to cope with the rigours of the Spanish top flight so far and are five points away from safety at the moment. Celta Vigo have been the better team this year and should be able to win his game.

Prediction: Cadiz 2-4 Celta Vigo

Cadiz vs Celta Vigo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celta Vigo

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Iago Aspas to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Celta Vigo to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi