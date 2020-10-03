Cadiz vs Granada prediction, preview, team news and more | LaLiga 2020-21 

Cadiz will welcome Granada to the Estadio Ramon de Carranza for an Andalusian derby in La Liga.

The hosts have been impressive since their return to the top-flight and picked up an impressive 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao at the imposing San Mames last Sunday.

Granada were on the receiving end of a 6-1 whitewash by Atletico Madrid in the league last weekend but held their heads high to defeat Malmo 3-1 in Sweden to secure qualification to the group stage of the Europa League.

Cadiz currently sit eighth on the table, level on six points apiece with their next opponents, although the newcomers have played one game more.

Cadiz vs Granada Head-to-Head

Both sides have met on six occasions in the past and there is little to choose from between them in terms of results.

Granada have the slight advantage with two wins, nine goals scored and eight conceded, while Cadiz have a solitary victory. Three games in the past ended in a draw.

The most recent meeting between the pair came in May 2019 in the Segunda Division when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Cadiz form guide: L-W-L-W

Granada form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W

Cadiz vs Granada Team News

Cadiz

Cadiz will be without left-back Luismi Quezada who is still ruled out with a knee injury and is not expected to be back until early December.

Alvaro Negredo and Carlos Akapo will be missing through suspension, having each picked up two bookings in the victory over Bilbao.

Injuries: Luismi Quezda

Suspensions: Alvaro Negredo, Carlos Akapo

Granada

The visitors have Neyder Lozano ruled out through a muscle injury, but there are no suspension concerns for El Grana.

Injury: Neder Lozano

Suspension: None

Cadiz vs Granada Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alberto; Alfonso Espino, Cala, Marcos Gutierrez, Isaac Carcelen; Jose Maria Martin, Jens Jonsson; Jorge Pombo, Alex, Salvador Ponce; Alvaro Gimenez

Granada Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Rui Silva; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Victor Diaz; Maaxime Gonalons; Darwin Marchis, Yangel Herrera, Angel Montoro, Antonio Puertas; Roberto Soldado

Cadiz vs Granada Prediction

The fact that this is a derby means that it will be difficult to predict, as increased passion and bragging rights at stake could see both sides give their all in pursuit of a victory.

Cadiz will come into the fixture fresher than their rivals, having been afforded seven extra days of rest, while Granada completed a trip to Scandinavia to take on Malmo.

Fatigue could be a factor for the visitors, and their recent record against Cadiz suggests that we might witness a draw with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Granada