Cadiz vs Levante prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Cadiz host Levante at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza in their round 19 La Liga fixture on Tuesday.

This encounter will be the first top-flight meeting between the two sides.

The hosts, unbeaten in their last three outings, are currently ninth in the standings with 23 points.

Meanwhile, Levante have won twice and lost once in their last three outings and are 11th in the league table on 21 points.

Four of Cadiz's seven losses this term have come at home, so they'll be hoping to avoid another loss this week.

Cadiz vs Levante Head-to-Head

As mentioned earlier, the two sides have never faced each other in La Liga. In all, they have squared off 11 times across all competitions. Granotas have a slight advantage over El Submarino Amarillo, having recorded five wins over the hosts.

Cadiz have three wins to their name while the remaining three games have ended in draws.

These sides last met in the Segunda Division in 2017. In that fixture, held at Tuesday's venue, both sides shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Cadiz form guide across all competitions: L-W-W-D-D

Levante form guide across all competitions: W-W-W-L-W

Cadiz vs Levante Team News

Cadiz

Cadiz will be without six players for their La Liga tie against Levante

Cadiz coach Álvaro Cervera is set to be without the services of Marcos Mauro, Augusto Fernández, José Mari, and Carlos Akapo for the game. All five of them are struggling with injuries.

Defender Fali picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in their 3-1 win over Alaves and remains suspended for the game.

Injured: Marcos Mauro, Augusto Fernández, José Mari, Carlos Akapo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Fali

Levante

Levante are expected to make the trip to Andalusia without Enis Bardhi, who has continued to train separately from the group. Sergio Postigo also missed their Copa del Rey fixture but is back in training and could start in this game.

Ruben Vezo has completed 15 days of isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. He might be available for selection for this game.

Rober Pier reported a positive result for COVID-19 on 4 January and he might not be available for this away game.

Injured: Enis Bardhi, Rober Pier

Doubtful: Ruben Vezo

Suspended: None

Cadiz vs Levante Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Iza Carcelen, Marcos Mauro, Juan Cala, Alfonso Espino; Alex Fernandez, Jens Jonsson, Rafael Gimenez, Alberto Perea; Choco Lozano, Alvaro Negredo

Levante Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aitor Fernandez; Jorge Miramon, Sergio Postigo, Oscar Duarte, Carlos Clerc; Jorge de Frutos, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero, Jose Luis Morales, Dani Gomez, Roger Marti

Cadiz vs Levante Prediction

Cadiz have not been particularly prolific in front of the goal this term. They have averaged less than a goal per game, with just 15 goals from 18 games. That statistic represents the least goals scored by any side in the top 10.

Meanwhile, Levante have been in better form recently, recording three wins in their last five outings. They have scored 23 goals but have conceded 24.

Given Cadiz's poor home form this season, we think a win might be out of their reach. A draw looks like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-1 Levante.

