Cadiz vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Cadiz will host Real Betis at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza on Sunday in the 25th round of La Liga fixtures.

Cadiz had a dream start to their first season in La Liga in 15 years. They sat as high as fifth in the table after the opening 12 rounds with wins over both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

But since then, the Andalusian club have received a reality check in the Spanish top-flight. They are without a win in their previous six league fixtures and have seen themselves drop to 14th position in the table, four points above the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, the Yellow Submarine can still boast of going undefeated in the season against giants FC Barcelona as they drew at Camp Nou last week. That result added to their win at home over the Catalans earlier in the season.

Alex Fernandez's late penalty in the final minutes of normal time negated Barca's early lead, forcing Ronald Koeman's side to share the points.

Real Betis' improved form in the past few weeks mean Los Verdiblancos are in with a realistic chance of making a return to European football.

Despite 10 defeats, Manuel Pellegrini's side are placed a strong seventh in the table - just one point off a Europa league spot. Betis had a late win last week, triumphing at home over Getafe through an 84th-minute penalty from Borja Iglesias.

With Villarreal facing league-leaders Atletico Madrid later in the evening, Betis are in with a golden opportunity to leapfrog their rivals for the Europa League place with a win over Cadiz.

Cadiz vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Cadiz and Real Betis have faced each other three times in recent years, with two of those meetings coming in the 2017-18 Copa Del Rey. On those occasions, the then Segunda division side stunned Betis 6-5 on aggregate in the two-legged goalfest.

The two clubs met at the Benito Villamarin earlier this season, when Betis held their own in a 1-0 victory with a late winner from Juanmi.

Cadiz form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Real Betis form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D(L)-W

Cadiz vs Real Betis Team News

Cadiz

Cadiz boss Alvaro Cervera is missing three first-team players with injuries. Other than that, Cadiz have a full squad available to face Real Betis on Sunday.

Injuries: Augusto Matias Fernández, Carlos Akapo, Luismi Quezada

Suspensions: None

Real Betis

Real Betis' celebration of the late win against Getafe was soured by injuries to talisman Nabil Fekir and goalscorer Borja Iglesias.

In addition, key midfield figure William Carvalho was sent off in injury time and will miss the trip to Cadiz while serving a one-game ban.

Injuries: Nabil Fekir, Borja Iglesias, Dani Martin, Marc Bartra

Suspensions: William Carvalho

Cadiz vs Real Betis Predicted Line-up

Cadiz predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jeremias Ledesma; Iza, Fali, Marcos Mauro, Alfonso Espino; Jens Jonsson; Salvi Sanchez, Ruben Sobrino, Alberto Perea, Alex Fernandez; Alvaro Negredo

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles; Emerson, Aissa Mandi, Sidnei, Juan Miranda González; Guido Rodriguez, Andrés Guardado; Aitor Ruibal, Sergio Canales, Diego Lainez; Loren Moron

Cadiz vs Real Betis Prediction

Cadiz's problems have been mounting in recent weeks. The newly-promoted side's defense has shipped in 16 goals in their previous five games in La Liga.

However, Cadiz had an impressive defensive showing last week. They held firm at Barca despite the Catalans having 82% of the possession.

Real Betis' 10 defeats in the league so far boil down to their fragile defense. Their free-scoring attack have had plenty of work to do to cover for the erring backline.

Betis, by some distance, are the better side and are in much better form. But Cadiz will be motivated to avoid relegation, which could spice up this all-Andalusian clash.

We expect Real Betis to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Cadiz 1-3 Real Betis